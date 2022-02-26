Francis Ngannou reveals if he thinks Ciryl Gane can beat Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou doesn't believe Ciryl Gane can beat Jon Jones in a potential clash inside the octagon. 'Bones' has been gearing up for a return to the cage for a while now. Upon his return, the former light heavyweight champion is expected to make his heavyweight debut.

The likes of Stipe Miocic and Ciryl Gane, both of whom were beaten by Ngannou in previous clashes, are rumored to be Jones' potential opponents. In a recent video shared on his YouTube channel, 'The Predator' weighed in on a potential clash between Jones and Gane.

According to Ngannou, Jones is likely to get his hand raised in a potential clash with the Frenchman. He said:

"I don't think Ciryl Gane, I mean he didn't beat me and I don't think he can beat Jon Jones."

Check out the video below:

Ngannou and Gane fought each other back in January at UFC 270. 'The Predator' surprised the world by putting up a grappling masterclass to beat his former training partner via unanimous decision.

Francis Ngannou has moved on from the idea of fighting Jon Jones

In the build-up to his latest title defense against Gane at UFC 270, Ngannou said he's moved on from the idea of fighting Jon Jones inside the octagon. Ever since Jones vacated the light heavyweight title following his win over Dominick Reyes back in 2020, there has been speculation surrounding a potential clash between him and Ngannou.

Francis Ngannou revealed that he too entertained the idea of fighting Jones and thought he'd face 'Bones' after beating Stipe Miocic. However, that evidently wasn't the case and Ngannou claims he's simply not interested in fighting Jones anymore. At the pre-fight press conference for UFC 270, he said:

"No, I’m done with that fight. I’ve been waiting for that fight for so long. After Stipe [Miocic], it was supposed to be Jon Jones and that never happened. I don’t know why. So I moved on."

