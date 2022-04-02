Francis Ngannou compares himself with Teal'c from 'Stargate SG-1' in self-trolling bald joke 

Francis Ngannou revealed his new look on Instagram and compared it to the character Teal'c from the television series 'Stargate SG-1'.

Ngannou recently provided an update on his return to the octagon after being out of action for quite some time due to a knee injury. 'The Predator' revealed that he will be out for the foreseeable future post-surgery.

The Cameroonian is recovering back in his home country and is taking some much-needed rest. In a recent Instagram post, Ngannou revealed his new look with the following caption:

"same same"

His new look is an inspiration from actor Christopher Judge's look from the military science fiction television series Stargate SG-1. Judge played the popular fictional character Teal'c, whose most notable feature was a golden tattoo found on his forehead.

Francis Ngannou warns Tyson Fury he will be killed if he fights him in UFC

Francis Ngannou doubts Tyson Fury will fight him in the UFC as he would be killed if the pair met under MMA rules.

The Cameroon star's octagon future remains uncertain after he won the final fight of his current contract against Ciryl Gane. He has frequently reiterated his desire to enter the boxing ring and has continued to trade verbal jabs with the WBC heavyweight champion over the showdown.

Ngannou has now fired a new warning at his rival, stating that anything can happen when the two heavyweights step into the ring despite their different fighting experience.

On his YouTube channel, 'The Predator' had the following to say:

"Obviously he would not come to MMA, he would get killed. Basically in the heavyweight division if you see people getting in the octagon or in the ring that weigh around 270lbs, everybody can knock everybody out, that's a fact. Also, it is not easy to knock somebody out. It is not easy to find somebody and land on them cleanly so it could also go to a decision. We have seen this a fair bit over time so this is also possible."

Check out Francis Ngannou's comments below:

Fury initially challenged Ngannou to a boxing match on social media ahead of his match against Gane, proposing that the bout take place with UFC gloves and boxing rules. The UFC heavyweight champion had a counter-offer of using boxing gloves and MMA rules. Neither stipulation is likely to be adopted.

