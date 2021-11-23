"In Africa, we have pandemic all the time" - Francis Ngannou reveals why he wasn't fazed by COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic managed to wreak havoc across the world. However, Francis Ngannou recently revealed that he was unfazed by the threat the virus presented.

While in conversation with Daniel Cormier on a segment called The DC Check-In, Francis Ngannou drew parallels between the occurrence of pandemics across his home continent of Africa and the rest of the world.

"I came from Africa, so like obviously I knew that there is something there named Coronavirus that you shouldn't be getting. But I was looking at it in like a different way, 'Okay, is this like something new.' In Africa, we have pandemic all the time. You know, we have a different thing like Malaria. Malaria for is is way bad for us than Coronavirus and many people there cannot afford healthcare. So when they say Coronavirus and we are like, 'Really?' I mean it's bad but I've been through worse."

What's next for Francis Ngannou?

Francis Ngannou is slated to defend his heavyweight title for the first time against Ciryl Gane. The Frenchman managed to fight his way to the interim heavyweight title with a victory over Derrick Lewis at UFC 265.

The unification fight is set to take place at UFC 270 on January 22 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Contracts are not yet signed, however both sides have agreed. The date was first reported by French media outlet La Sueur. Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane will fight to unify the UFC heavyweight title at UFC 270 on Jan. 22, multiple sources confirmed to @bokamotoESPN Contracts are not yet signed, however both sides have agreed. The date was first reported by French media outlet La Sueur. Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane will fight to unify the UFC heavyweight title at UFC 270 on Jan. 22, multiple sources confirmed to @bokamotoESPN.Contracts are not yet signed, however both sides have agreed. The date was first reported by French media outlet La Sueur. https://t.co/NMRbrHEHpg

Francis Ngannou laid claim to the UFC heavyweight title when he overcame the challenge presented by Stipe Miocic back in March at UFC 260. His win came via knockout in the second round.

The UFC 260 main event marked his first fight to go beyond the first round since 2018, having managed to make short work of every other opponent following his loss at the hands of Lewis back.

Ciryl Gane, meanwhile, will enter the fight against Francis Ngannou as an undefeated fighter. 'Bon Gamin' boasts a record of 10-0. Seven of his wins have come in the UFC.

