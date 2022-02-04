Francis Ngannou shares experience of punching Jackass Forever actor in the groin - "That is kind of like torturing"

Francis Ngannou has shared his experience of punching actor and stuntman Ehren McGhehey in the groin. The stunt is featured in the new Jackass Forever movie, in which Ngannou makes a special appearance. Taking to his YouTube channel, 'The Predator' stated:

“They set him up. I think these people, they are crazy...He was surprised. I mean, you could just see on his face like, damn. But everything was there, and he couldn’t go back anymore.”

He recalled that Ehren McGhehey’s friends surprised him by initially claiming that he’ll be punched in the groin by a lightweight fighter as part of a ‘cup test'. They then revealed that he’ll be punched by heavyweight kingpin Francis Ngannou instead. ‘The Predator’ continued:

“It’s like, intimidating. You know that the guy gonna hit you in the n**s, and you see him hit the bag. And, you know, so, that is kind of like torturing.” Ngannou added, “I hate for force. I mean, I was nervous, though. I’m like, what’s gonna happen?”

Apparently, they had to film the scene twice because the team didn’t get it right on the first take. Ngannou noted that he’d never punched anyone in the groin like this. He jested that McGhehey survived the strike. The 35-year-old, however, added that he wasn’t aware of the Jackass show until recently.

Ngannou initially believed that he’ll have to simply pretend to hit McGhehey, but later learned that he’ll have to legitimately punch him. Ngannou also highlighted that the punch caused McGhehey to turn red in the face. Thankfully, the actor eventually recovered.

Watch Francis Ngannou address the Jackass Forever scene in the video below:

Tom Aspinall on a potential boxing match between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou completed the final fight on his current UFC contract last month. The duration of his contract expires this December. However, Ngannou has asserted that he’s unlikely to re-sign with the UFC unless he’s given a pay raise and allowed to compete in boxing.

Additionally, he could miss the next 9 to 10 months due to his knee injury issues. Ngannou and Tyson Fury have also recently expressed interest in facing one another in the ring.

UFC heavyweight prospect Tom Aspinall spoke to TheMacLife and explained that – despite their many similarities – MMA and boxing are different sports. Emphasizing that Ngannou shouldn't face Fury in a boxing match, Aspinall said:

“Don't do it, man. I think people like MMA fighters that think they can box, they can box well for MMA! But when you're fighting actual boxers, they need to seriously do something like hard sparring with world-level boxers.”

Watch Tom Aspinall open up about Ngannou vs. Fury below:

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim