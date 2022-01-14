Francis Ngannou reveals psychiatrist in 2018 warned him ex-coach Fernand Lopez could be a 'problem'

Francis Ngannou has revealed that he was warned by a psychiatrist in 2018 that his former head coach Fernand Lopez could be a 'problem' for him.

The UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou left Lopez's MMA Factory gym in Paris, France, for the Xtreme Couture facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, after a major clash with his fellow Cameroonian.

During a recent chat uploaded to the UFC's YouTube channel, 'The Predator' added that he thought the psychiatrist was crazy back then for asking him to watch out for Lopez.

"At some point, I thought we were okay. Because even when I was in Vegas, I was friendly and connected to him. That's why sometimes I will ask him to come to my corner even though I wasn't in his gym anymore. You know just as a friend. Obviously, that wasn't enough. So many things was on his mind. And I couldn't bring a solution to that... I always knew something like this might come from him. I was in Paris three years ago after the Derrick Lewis fight. I was dealing with some personal stuff on my end. I decided to see a psychiatrist. It's funny because even three years ago she pointed out that Fernand was a problem so watch out. I thought she was crazy. But she started breaking it down and putting it in the notes. Now, I think she was all right," said Ngannou.

Francis Ngannou has never been finished in his MMA career so far, while Ciryl Gane is unbeaten

Francis Ngannou will square off against his former training partner and interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 270 inside Anaheim's Honda Center on January 22nd, 2022.

Ngannou holds a 16-3 win-loss record in his professional mixed martial arts career, while the unbeaten Gane is 10-0. The Cameroonian has never been finished inside the octagon and has also never gone the full distance during victories.

Francis Ngannou is currently training under Eric Nicksick, while Dewey Cooper is his striking coach.

The Frenchman Ciryl Gane, on the other hand, is being trained by Fernand Lopez, thereby hyping up the heavyweight unification bout even more.

