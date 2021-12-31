"He's very high level of trash talk" - Francis Ngannou shares his thoughts on Conor McGregor

Francis Ngannou, like many others, believes Conor McGregor is the number one trash-talker in the UFC.

Speaking in the most recent video uploaded to his own YouTube channel, Ngannou added that McGregor is one of the most confident fighters in the sport of MMA.

'The Predator' also believes the Irishman can reach the top again if he puts the required work in.

"Conor McGregor is a very good fighter. We can say whatever we want because he has not won a fight [in a while]. But when you watch a Conor fight, his style and everything is great. Man, he has something else. He is unique on his way of carrying himself. You know, sometimes people lose fights and then just lose confidence and shut up. The guy is always there, going after people and saying stuff. He's very high level of trash talk.

"There is always a chance to re-establish ourselves as long as you want it. The problem is, does he really want that?... When I watched his last fight against Poirier, it was pretty good because you can see the confidence on Conor. He tried several submissions in certain position. He's been there [at top] and knows exactly what it takes to get there again."

McGregor, who holds a 22-6 win-loss record in his professional mixed martial arts career, is currently out of action. That's due to the leg injury he suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.

Francis Ngannou will square off against Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 270

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou trained at the MMA Factory gym in Paris, France, under head coach Fernand Lopez from 2013 to 2018.

Interim titleholder Ciryl Gane is being trained by Lopez right now. Francis Ngannou, meanwhile, has since moved to the Xtreme Couture gym following a rift with his former coach.

The two former training partners are set to face off in a unification bout at UFC 270. The event will take place inside Anaheim's Honda Center on January 22. 'The Predator' and 'Bon Gamin' are 16-3 and 10-0 in MMA, respectively.

