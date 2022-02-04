Georges St-Pierre explains why he thinks the greatest fighter is "not even born" yet

Georges St-Pierre believes the best MMA fighter of all time, a.k.a. the GOAT, has not even been born yet.

St-Pierre is considered one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, among the likes of Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

During a recent chat on episode 260 of the Lex Fridman Podcast, 'Rush' stressed that with the advancement of technology and knowledge over the years, every new generation of fighters have an added advantage.

"I believe the best fighter, the GOAT, is not even born. Because the generation that is present benefit of a huge advantage. They have knowledge and technology that we did not have before. And we had the knowledge that the other [previous] generation didn't have before. I believe the best is not even born yet. As good as they are today, I think in sport, where you can measure the performance, like track and field, you know someone is better than the other. Fighting is all subjective. We always debate who would win but the tendency in this sport is that performance gets better... they learn from their predecessor."

Watch Georges St-Pierre in conversation with Lex Fridman, John Danaher and Gordon Ryan below:

St-Pierre ruled over the UFC's 170-pound division between 2006 and 2013 in two different reigns as champion. He made nine successful title defenses in total.

'GSP' also won the middleweight belt by beating Michael Bisping in November 2017. However, he vacated the gold just 34 days later due to ulcerative colitis.

Georges St-Pierre was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame's 'Modern-Era Wing' last September

Georges St-Pierre deservedly made his way into the UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2020. After a COVID-19 delay, the official induction happened in September 2021 during the week leading up to UFC 266: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega.

The Canadian found a place in the Modern-era Wing, while the likes of former titleholders Kevin Randleman (Pioneer Wing) and Jon Jones (Fight Wing) were also honored during the ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



Georges St-Pierre

Kevin Randleman

Marc Ratner

Jones vs. Gustafsson (2013)



Dustin Poirier was also honored with the Forrest Griffin Community Award for his charity work with the Good Fight Foundation. UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2020, inducted Thursday night, includes:Georges St-PierreKevin RandlemanMarc RatnerJones vs. Gustafsson (2013)Dustin Poirier was also honored with the Forrest Griffin Community Award for his charity work with the Good Fight Foundation. UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2020, inducted Thursday night, includes:🏆 Georges St-Pierre🏆 Kevin Randleman🏆 Marc Ratner🏆 Jones vs. Gustafsson (2013)Dustin Poirier was also honored with the Forrest Griffin Community Award for his charity work with the Good Fight Foundation. https://t.co/JpMqek1wIy

Also Read Article Continues below

St-Pierre has completed the most takedowns in UFC history with 90 and is second on the list of most victories in UFC championship encounters with 13, just one behind light heavyweight great Jones.

Edited by Harvey Leonard