"I'm not done yet" - Georges St-Pierre is still open for 'super fight grappling match' or 'boxing with bigger gloves that fan can enjoy'

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre has conceded that his days as a serious competitor are over. However, he is open to competing in charity grappling or boxing super bouts.

During a recent conversation with Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole, GSP spoke about how he intends to keep entertaining fight fans much past his retirement.

"My days as a serious competitor trying to prove that I'm the strongest man in the world are done. But I always leave the opportunity open for maybe a super fight grappling match or something like a boxing fight with bigger gloves. Something that the fan can enjoy and could be done for a good charity cause. You know I'm an entertainer... We make our living because of the fans that are watching us. So I work in the entertainment business and you know I'm not done yet. Maybe the future will tell," said St-Pierre.

Watch Georges St-Pierre in conversation with Kevin Iole below:

Georges St-Pierre was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame's Modern Wing two weeks ago in Las Vegas.

The 40-year-old Canadian former mixed martial artist held both the welterweight and middleweight championship belts during his time in the UFC. He has an MMA career win-loss record of 26-2.

Georges St-Pierre's last UFC fight was against Michael Bisping at UFC 217 in November 2017

'Rush' moved up from the welterweight division to successfully challenge middleweight champion Bisping. He claimed the belt via a submission victory earned using a rear-naked choke.

Georges St-Pierre, who vacated the middleweight title after just 34 days owing to ulcerative colitis, was also a two-time welterweight and one-time interim welterweight champion in the UFC.

GSP took a four-year break from the octagon between 2013-17. During this time, he acted as mercenary 'Georges Batroc' in the 2014 Marvel film Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

He played the same role once again in the 2021 Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Georges St-Pierre was the seventh member to be inducted into the Modern Wing of the UFC Hall of Fame. He joined the likes of Forrest Griffin, B.J. Penn, Urijah Faber, Ronda Rousey, Michael Bisping and Rashad Evans on the list.

