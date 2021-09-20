"I think Max would be easier fight for me" - Giga Chikadze on why he feels Max Holloway is an easier fight for him than Alexander Volkanovski 

Giga Chikadze said he thinks Max Holloway is an easier fight for him than Alexander Volkanovski in a recent interview with Submission Radio. Chikadze believes this because he knows Holloway's weaknesses better than Volkanovski's.

'Ninja' thinks he will have the upper hand in the bout against Holloway. This is because 'Blessed' is a shorter fighter in comparison, giving Chikadze a size advantage. The rising star also considers himself a superior striker to Holloway:

"I believe Max needs to fight me, to go to title shot next time. No one really wants to see Max and Alex [fight] again and again. Now it's time for me to get a big fight like Max and I'm ready to do it. I wanna get this fight as soon as possible. He's worried about it... but people want to see this fight.

"He said he's the best boxer, I know I'm the best striker. So this fight is going to be a standing fight and I guarantee you when the fight finishes he will be walking with crutches," said Giga Chikadze.

Chikadze is on a seven-fight winning streak and is considered one of the hottest prospects in the UFC's featherweight division. 'Ninja' has knocked out his last three opponents.

After his impressive win against Edson Barboza in the featherweight main event at UFC Vegas 35, Chikadze called out Holloway in the post-fight press conference.

Watch Giga Chikadze take shots at Max Holloway below:

Giga Chikadze thinks Alexander Volkanovski lost his previous fight against Max Holloway

Giga Chikadze opined that Max Holloway was the rightful winner in his previous bout against Alexander Volkanovski for the UFC featherweight title at UFC 251. Chikadze considers Holloway the champion and even said that 'Blessed' is the people's champ as well.

Former UFC featherweight champion Max 'Blessed' Holloway lost in a controversial decision against Alexander Volkanovski in their previous bout. Holloway's first loss against Volkanovski was at UFC 245, also via decision, in 2019.

You can watch the Submission Radio interview with Giga Chikadze below:

