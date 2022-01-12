"This is a cheap move" - Giga Chikadze on losing respect for Alexander Volkanovski for picking TKZ as his next opponent

Giga Chikadze has lashed out at Alexander Volkanovski for picking 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung as his next opponent.

The initial plan for UFC 272 was for Alexander Volkanovski to take on Max Holloway in their highly anticipated trilogy bout. However, an injury forced Holloway out of the contest, with the UFC opting to find a new opponent for the champion.

Plenty of names were mentioned, including Giga Chikadze. However, Volkanovski appeared to immediately favor the idea of a showdown with 'The Korean Zombie'.

The bout has reportedly been signed, sealed and delivered for UFC 273 in April. Chikadze isn't exactly overjoyed about being overlooked. In an interview with MMA Fighting, the Georgian said:

“Before that, I messaged him after his last fight and congratulated him. This is a cheap move for me, he tweeted that I’m fighting number five or something, whatever. I lost a lot of respect for him. Plus, I’m not here for respect and all these guys. No friends. I’m here to take over everybody, smash, I don’t need the extra friends. I have my team, friends, family, I’m really happy with that. I feel like these people are trying to take my dream.”

'The Korean Zombie' is 1-1 in his last two fights after beating Dan Ige last June. Chikadze, meanwhile, has won nine straight and went 2-0 last year.

What's next for Giga Chikadze?

While the Georgian sensation may feel like he should've gotten the nod, he does have another test ahead of him that he needs to focus on. That comes this weekend in the first UFC main event of 2022.

Calvin Kattar is the man standing between Giga Chikadze and another momentum-building win. Even though 'Ninja' favored heavily to get the job done by plenty of pundits, taking his eye off of the prize may not be the smartest idea.

Sure, he's keeping himself in the spotlight, but he needs to continue going out there and proving what he can do if he wants the UFC to sit up and take notice.

The title shot is going to be within touching distance if he wins, but that's a big if against a striker like Kattar.

