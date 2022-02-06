Gilbert Burns responds to Khamzat Chimaev's date reveal - "The hype will be over soon"

Gilbert Burns has responded on Twitter to Khamzat Chimaev's date reveal of their speculated encounter later this year.

Chimaev posted an image of himself training at Thailand's Tiger Muay Thai gym with the caption "9 April", tagging Burns in the process.

'Durinho' responded by quote-tweeting it and saying that he was ready for the fight. The Brazilian further added that the hype of 'Borz' will end soon.

"I’m ready! Make sure you get your visa ready! The hype will be over soon!" said Burns.

See Gilbert Burns' response to rumored next opponent Khamzat Chimaev on social media below:

Burns holds a 20-4 win-loss record in his professional mixed martial arts career so far, while the unbeaten Chimaev is 10-0.

Burns occupies the No.2 spot in the UFC welterweight contenders' rankings, while Chimaev is currently sitting at No.11.

Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev bout not added to the UFC 273 fight card yet

The world's biggest MMA promotion officially revealed the UFC 273 pay-per-view fight card during the broadcast of UFC Fight Night: Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland at the company's Apex facility on Saturday.

However, the Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev welterweight clash wasn't mentioned. This could be because of 'Borz' not getting his visa yet as mentioned by 'Durinho' when he replied to his rival's initial post.

UFC 273 will take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, on April 9, 2022. The PPV will be headlined by a featherweight championship outing between titleholder Alexander Volkanovski and challenger Chan Sung Jung aka 'The Korean Zombie'.

"UFC 273 officially announced for Jacksonville. Notably absent is the rumoured bout between Khamzat Chimaev and Burns. Hoping to see that one added!" tweeted MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter.

Here's Bronsteter's most recent Twitter post regarding the confirmed UFC 273 matchups:

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter UFC 273 officially announced for Jacksonville.



Notably absent is the rumoured bout between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns. Hoping to see that one added! UFC 273 officially announced for Jacksonville.Notably absent is the rumoured bout between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns. Hoping to see that one added! https://t.co/pJOOky9MJX

The co-main event will pit UFC bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling in a rematch against arch rival and interim titleholder Petr Yan.

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, the likes of Mackenzie Dern, Tecia Torres, Kelvin Gastelum, Nassourdine Imavov, Ian Garry, Irene Aldana, Aspen Ladd, Mickey Gall and Jairzinho Rozenstruik will also be fighting at UFC 273.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim