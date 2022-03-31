"I don't wanna pass my values just to get a fight" - Gilbert Burns chimes in on ongoing beef between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal

Gilbert Burns has weighed in on the ongoing feud between fellow welterweights Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington. Covington and Masvidal fought in the headliner of UFC 272 earlier this month where 'Chaos' emerged victorious via a lopsided unanimous decision.

Heading into the fight, Covington and Masvidal engaged in a lot of back-and-forth trash talking and the former didn't shy away from talking about 'Gamebred's' kids. This made things personal between the pair and even after fighting inside the octagon, the fighters failed to bury the hatchet.

Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter Good morning to everyone except those that think talking about someone’s kids is cool Good morning to everyone except those that think talking about someone’s kids is cool

After the fight, Masvidal allegedly attacked Covington outside the Papi Steak restaurant in Miami and ended up breaking Covington's front tooth. 'Chaos' subsequently pressed charges which led to Masvidal's arrest. He was later set free after posting bail.

According to Gilbert Burns, fighters who indulge in trash talking to sell fights should be prepared to face the consequences of the same. While he doesn't have any problem with fighters indulging in trash-talking to sell pay-per-views and make more money, Burns said he will never give up on his values to make money. During an interview with Morning Kombat, 'Durinho' said:

"I think something crazy might happen to these guys. I kind of got caught up a little on that, like trying to talk so much. [It's] not me, I'm a fighter, I love to fight...It's not me but I respect if you want to say whatever you want to say, say it but it might get dangerous at some point, you know, but I don't want to pass my values just to get a fight."

Check out the interview below:

Former opponent Kamaru Usman helps out Gilbert Burns ahead of upcoming fight against Khamzat Chimaev

Gilbert Burns is scheduled to take on surging contender Khamzat Chimaev in a much-anticipated welterweight clash set to go down at UFC 273 on April 9. Chimaev has never been beaten in his entire career, though he's yet to face an opponent as skilled as the Brazilian, who's the no. 2 ranked contender in the division.

Burns revealed that his former opponent and reigning champion Kamaru Usman has been helping him prepare for the upcoming fight against Chimaev. Although he regrets not being able to get the job done during their main event scrap at UFC 258, Burns revealed he has nothing but respect for 'The Nigerian Nightmare'. He said:

"I don't have nothing against Kamaru. He was just here today, he helped me out a couple of rounds and we have a good relationship and I have immense respect [for him] just because you beat me on your good day..."

