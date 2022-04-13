"Someone's gotta get a finish next time" - Gilbert Burns wants Khamzat Chimaev to return the courtesy and agree to five-round rematch

Gilbert Burns is seeking a rematch against Khamzat Chimaev after their Fight of the Year contender at UFC 273 last Saturday at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Burns was the No.2-ranked welterweight prior to the event, while Chimaev sat at No.11. Against his better judgment, Burns agreed to take on a dangerous challenge in 'Borz'. Now, 'Durinho' believes he's owed the courtesy of a five-round rematch.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Burns claimed that his business with Chimaev is far from over. The former welterweight title challenger said:

"I don't wanna take no credit from those 15 minutes. It was genuine, it was a lot of heart, it was a lot of intensity, [and] it was intimacy. I don't want to take nothing from that. I think the judges do whatever they have to do, but I'm just thinking we aren't done. Me and Khamzat have to see each other again. Somebody gotta go down next time, I don't care how many rounds we need in there. Someone got to get a finish next time so now I want that courtesy back."

Burns also revealed that he asked for a five-round bout when he initially agreed to fight 'Borz'. The Brazilian believes that an additional two rounds would have favored him, but his request was denied. He said:

"I believe it was super close. I don't wanna take nothing away from Khamzat, he was a warrior in that [cage]. I just believe we're not done. We got to do this again. I was No.2 in the world and I fought No.11. I accepted the challenge but I asked the UFC to do five rounds. It ended up being three rounds."

Watch Gilbert Burns' interview with TMZ Sports below:

Khamzat Chimaev responds to Gilbert Burns

It didn't take long before Khamzat Chimaev caught wind of Gilbert Burns' call out. The Russian-born Swede posted a message to Burns on Instagram, seemingly inclined to accept his challenge. Chimaev wrote:

"In 5 rounds I will take your soul see you soon boy"

Check out the Instagram post below:

Although Chimaev kept his undefeated record intact, Burns certainly shattered his aura of invincibility. After only getting hit once in his first four UFC fights, 'Durinho' tagged 'Borz' with 119 significant strikes and dropped him with a thunderous right hand in the second round.

