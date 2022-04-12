×
Create
Notifications

GoFundMe campaign for Mike Malott's coach's daughter battling cancer more than doubles its goal

Danny Castillo (left), Mike Malott (center) &amp; Joey Rodriguez (right) [Image Credits- @michael.malott on Instagram]
Danny Castillo (left), Mike Malott (center) & Joey Rodriguez (right) [Image Credits- @michael.malott on Instagram]
Vinayak
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 12, 2022 08:53 PM IST
News

Mike Malott recently shone a light on the dire situation that his Team Alpha Male boxing coach Joey Rodriguez and his family have been facing. His teenage daughter is suffering from cancer.

The Rodriguezes had to rely on the generosity of the public to help fund their daughter's treatment on GoFundMe. Fortunately, the campaign has easily crossed the goal that it had set out to achieve.

The fundraiser to help pay for the treatment of Stage 3 lymphoma that struck Rodriguez's daughter, Angie, received around 1.6K donations on the popular platform.

The GoFundMe campaign that was initially established to secure $50,000 has now accumulated more than double of what it set out to amass, with a current total of $109,523. More donations are flooding in by the day.

Mike Malott offered fans some insight into the Rodriguezes plight while in conversation with Joe Rogan during his post-fight octagon interview at the recently concluded UFC 273 event.

Malott, after emerging triumphant in his promotional debut, vowed to donate his show money to the GoFundMe campaign for Angie's treatment.

Check out Mike Malott's post-fight octagon interview right here:

He further discussed the matter during the post-fight presser, revealing that he had been handed cash by the fans in attendance to support the noble cause.

Mike Malott commemorates his UFC 273 win

Malott featured in a welterweight bout against Mickey Gall on the preliminary card at UFC 273. The action unfolded at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday, April 9.

The Canadian managed to walk away with a first-round finish in what marked his promotional debut inside the octagon. In a recent post on Instagram, 'Proper' celebrated his UFC debut, recalling his experience at the event. He went on to hail the outing as the best night of his life.

"It was a great card, with amazing coaches beside me, a tough opponent, and the support of friends, family, and my girlfriend coming out to watch and cheer me on. I couldn’t have asked for it to have gone any better. Thanks to everyone who helped me, supported me and cheered me on. It was truly the best night of my life so far."
Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Harvey Leonard
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी