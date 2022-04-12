GoFundMe campaign for Mike Malott's coach's daughter battling cancer more than doubles its goal

Mike Malott recently shone a light on the dire situation that his Team Alpha Male boxing coach Joey Rodriguez and his family have been facing. His teenage daughter is suffering from cancer.

The Rodriguezes had to rely on the generosity of the public to help fund their daughter's treatment on GoFundMe. Fortunately, the campaign has easily crossed the goal that it had set out to achieve.

The fundraiser to help pay for the treatment of Stage 3 lymphoma that struck Rodriguez's daughter, Angie, received around 1.6K donations on the popular platform.

The GoFundMe campaign that was initially established to secure $50,000 has now accumulated more than double of what it set out to amass, with a current total of $109,523. More donations are flooding in by the day.

Mike Malott offered fans some insight into the Rodriguezes plight while in conversation with Joe Rogan during his post-fight octagon interview at the recently concluded UFC 273 event.

Malott, after emerging triumphant in his promotional debut, vowed to donate his show money to the GoFundMe campaign for Angie's treatment.

Check out Mike Malott's post-fight octagon interview right here:

He further discussed the matter during the post-fight presser, revealing that he had been handed cash by the fans in attendance to support the noble cause.

Mike Malott commemorates his UFC 273 win

Malott featured in a welterweight bout against Mickey Gall on the preliminary card at UFC 273. The action unfolded at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday, April 9.

The Canadian managed to walk away with a first-round finish in what marked his promotional debut inside the octagon. In a recent post on Instagram, 'Proper' celebrated his UFC debut, recalling his experience at the event. He went on to hail the outing as the best night of his life.

"It was a great card, with amazing coaches beside me, a tough opponent, and the support of friends, family, and my girlfriend coming out to watch and cheer me on. I couldn’t have asked for it to have gone any better. Thanks to everyone who helped me, supported me and cheered me on. It was truly the best night of my life so far."

