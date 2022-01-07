"I beat the s**t out of Mike Chandler in college" - Gregor Gillespie slams Tony Ferguson for wanting to fight Michael Chandler

Tony Ferguson is currently rallying for a fight against Michael Chandler after dropping three consecutive bouts. Gregor Gillespie has now slammed 'El Cucuy' for calling out Chandler, who he claims to have out-grappled during their college days.

According to Gillespie, Ferguson should agree to fight him if he is looking for a wrestling battle. 'The Gift' also believes he put can put the same beating on Ferguson that he claims to have put on Chandler.

Gillespie believes Ferguson has been available to fight him since they fought a weekend apart in May last year. Gregor Gillespie said in an Instagram video:

"Dude I just got a word again from my manager that Tony Ferguson will not accept a fight against me, bro. And then I see you online Tony? Calling out f***ing Michael Chandler. Saying it's wrestling season, bro. Dude you understand, like I am the wrestler bro. I beat the sh*t out of Mike Chandler in college and I'll f*** you up in wrestling, too. If you are looking for the wrestler bro, accept the fight dude. I need to start climbing and then none of you guys seem to wanna f***ing fight. Tony, me and you are f***ing available dude. We've been available since the same f***ing one weekend apart. I fought last and then that next weekend you fought. It's time bro, let's just f***ing do it."

Watch Gillespie's callout to Tony Ferguson below:

Tony Ferguson calls out Michael Chandler

In a recent tweet,Tony Ferguson claimed Michael Chandler is willing to fight him in April or June. Ferguson also took a dig at Chandler for trying to delay the beating coming his way.

"There’s My B*tch!!! @MikeChandlerMMA The Brass @danawhite @ufc Relayed Your Message Saying You Would Be Ready For Me April/June. Looks Like Your Trying To Delay That A*s-Whoopin’ I Owe Ya For Cutting In Line Kid- It’s Wrestling Season MF, Man Up- Champ."

In response, Chandler claimed he would beat Ferguson "bell to bell."

"Oh Tony. There's only a handful of guys in this game I truly respect...you're one of them. Only because of your tenure, not your stature or your current presence in the division. I'll beat you from bell to bell. Pray for a merciful ref. We shall see if this fight happens."

'Iron' dropped his last two bouts against Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje after a stunning KO of Dan Hooker in his promotional debut.

Edited by Harvey Leonard