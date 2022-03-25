"He beat the monsters" - Khamzat Chimaev puts Jon Jones at the top of his MMA Mount Rushmore 

Khamzat Chimaev recently revealed his Mount Rushmore of the best MMA fighters of all time and put Jon Jones at the top.

According to 'Borz', his friend Darren Till also feels that Jones is the greatest of all time. During an interview on The Triple C & Schmo Show, Chimaev stated that he believes 'Bones' didn't have easy fights in his career.

Furthermore, the fact that Jones finished Chimaev's training partner Alexander Gustafsson, whom the welterweight holds in high regard, makes him scary. Here's what Chimaev said:

"Jon Jones, of course. Nobody's like him, he beat a lot of guys, like he beat the monsters. I did work, all my training with Alex [Gustafsson], I know how good he is. If Jon Jones could stop that guy, it's scary. And he beat like not easy fighters, were crazy good fighters. Knockout power, on the ground, it was good, everything was like perfect guys."

Watch Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till talk to 'The Schmo' and Henry Cejudo below:

The No.11-ranked welterweight went on to add that Jones also finished Daniel Cormier, who was a complete fighter. The Chechen-born Swede believes 'Bones' should be considered the pound-for-pound best fighter ahead of Kamaru Usman if he is active:

"And [Daniel Cormier], you know, how impressive, he has good wrestling, good boxing, and he has mentalities like just pressure the fighter and killed them. And he stopped that guy as well. You can't say Kamaru [Usman] is better than him. If [Jones] stay in the game, he has to be pound-for-pound number one."

Watch Jon Jones's best UFC finishes below:

Khamzat Chimaev wants to train with Jon Jones

Chimaev has previously expressed his desire to train with Jon Jones. In a recently released video on his YouTube channel, the undefeated prospect said:

"Maybe I will write to Jon Jones. I said I want to train with him. The guys who he beat, it was monsters, monsters in his division. He didn't get easy fighters but he made them look easy."

Watch the video released on Chimaev's YouTube channel below:

It will be interesting to see if the two eventually train together in the future. For now, 'The Wolf' is preparing for his upcoming UFC 273 fight against Gilbert Burns.

It is a massive opportunity for Khamzat Chimaev as he will fight a former title challenger and the No.2-ranked welterweight. Whether he can get past a perennial contender like 'Durinho' remains to be seen.

