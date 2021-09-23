"He knows now he can be knocked out" - Josh Thomson and John McCarthy explain why this is the best time for Leon Edwards to fight Jorge Masvidal

Josh Thomson and John McCarthy have weighed in on the potential welterweight matchup between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards. Speaking on their podcast 'Weighing In', the two MMA personalities stated that now is the perfect time to pit 'Gamebred' against 'Rocky'.

McCarthy started by saying Edwards should take the fight as it will help him grow his brand in the MMA world:

"That's a fight you should take. It's gonna bring eyeballs to you. You can perform well, that's what you need. I don't care if it's the championship or not. There's those fights... that's gonna help you, even though you are ranked above him [Jorge Masvidal], it's just gonna put another click... I think that's a great fight for him," said John McCarthy.

Thomson then pitched in, saying 'Rocky' should not pass on the opportunity to fight Masvidal now as 'Gamebred' is coming off a loss:

"Take that fight. What are you doing? He's [Jorge Masvidal] coming off a loss too... Masvidal's confidence isn't the same [as] before... His mindset is not the same, he knows now he can be knocked out whereas before I don't think Jorge ever realized he could be knocked out... he'd never been put in that type of scenario, especially the way that he lost. That's going through his mind. So, if you're gonna take a fight with him, bro, this is the time to take the fight with him... Just take the fight, get the win [and] move on," said Josh Thomson.

With the 'he can be knocked out' comment, Thomson is referring to Masvidal's last fight against the current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. 'Gambred' was knocked out cold in the second round of the bout.

You can watch the full episode of the 'Weighing In' podcast below:

The rivalry between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards

ESPN MMA @espnmma Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show https://t.co/kYEkWxN8Io

The feud between Jorge Masivdal and Leon Edwards started when the two fighters got into a physical altercation backstage at UFC Fight Night 147 in March 2019.

Since then, fans have been asking for a fight between the two. Edwards recently stated that he is not interested in fighting Masvidal next.

'Gamebred' responded to Edwards' words with the following tweet:

Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter If you not gonna fight then keep my name out your p**sy a*s mouth you clout chasing biatch #supernecessary If you not gonna fight then keep my name out your p**sy a*s mouth you clout chasing biatch #supernecessary

Edited by Jack Cunningham