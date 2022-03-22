"He looks like a hybrid Frank Mir" - Brendan Schaub praises Tom Aspinall's "phenomenal" performance and Tai Tuivasa callout at UFC London 

Brendan Schaub has praised Tom Aspinall for his impressive showing against Alexander Volkov and subsequent callout of Tai Tuivasa at UFC London this past weekend.

Aspinall put on a real clinic for the 17,000+ fans in attendance as he dominated Volkov en-route to a first-round submission win. The victory vaulted him into the upper echalons of the heavyweight division and has also led many to believe he has what it takes to become a future champion.

UFC @ufc #UFCLondon A storybook ending for Tom Aspinall A storybook ending for Tom Aspinall 📖 #UFCLondon https://t.co/0Cx7P1ECQw

Soon after his win, Aspinall called for a fight against fellow top-ranked heavyweight Tai Tuivasa. Brendan Schaub, who knows a thing or two about heavyweight MMA, gave his thoughts on the Englishman's performance and callout on the latest episode of his show.

Schaub said:

“Nobody dominated Volkov in every aspect of mixed martial arts like Tom Aspinall. For Tom Aspinall, he says I’ve dreamt of this since I was a kid, but you hadn’t beaten anybody in the top 15. Now you get the number six guy in the world who’s impossible to finish, and you mollywhop him. Hand speed, taking him down at will, you get him down and you choke him out with a straight armbar. He looks like a Frank Mir part two. He looks like a hybrid Frank Mir.”

He added:

“He called out Tai Tuivasa. I’m like, 'Ohh, that’s a fun one.' Tai is number three now and you look at the division, you got Stipe, Jon Jones, Francis just had surgery so he’s out for nine months. Stipe and Jones I think that’s the fight that happens this summer. Who’s next? Tai Tuivasa.”

Watch the latest episode of The Schaub Show below:

Tai Tuivasa wants Stipe Miocic

While Tom Aspinall vs. Tai Tuivasa will undoubtedly produce fireworks, it appears as though 'Bam Bam' wants former champion Stipe Miocic next. During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Tuivasa called out Miocic, citing that he'd like to face the former titleholder before he retires.

It remains to be seen how things will play out in the heavyweight division. The public consensus is that with the champion, Francis Ngannou, set to remain on the sidelines following his recent surgery, an interim title could be booked in the near future.

On merit, Miocic deserves to fight for the interim title considering his accomplishments in the division thus far. Who the Ohio native will face is yet to be determined.

Edited by C. Naik