Henry Cejudo continues to throw shade at Conor McGregor - "You can do a line off my head"

Henry Cejudo and Ali Abdelaziz continued to take shots at Conor McGregor on Twitter.

Cejudo has been in the news after expressing a desire to come out of retirement and facing Alexander Volkanovski in a bid to become the first three-division champion in UFC history.

After Abdelaziz posted a collage making fun of McGregor, the Olympic gold medalist chimed in and said the Irishman would run out of gas before shining his shoe.

Cejudo then responded to a riposte from McGregor with some more mockery. 'Triple C's' tweet suggested the Irishman could do some drugs after they meet.

"@TheNotoriousMMA I have nothing but respect for you. Hopefully when I see you we can shake hands and you can do a line off my head."

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo @TheNotoriousMMA I have nothing but respect for you. Hopefully when I see you we can shake hands and you can do a line off my head.

Cejudo added that 'The Notorious' star would love to kiss his feet. His manager, then Abdelaziz labeled the clash between the two "King vs Chicken Heart."

Henry Cejudo responds to Dana White shutting down his comeback plans

Dana White wasn't keen on giving Henry Cejudo an immediate title shot at featherweight against the champion Alexander Volkanovski. White said the former two-division champion had been retired for too long and needed to prove that he was worthy of a crack at 145 lbs gold.

"Isn't that guy retired? Last time I saw, he was retired and now he's mad that he didn't get a title shot? That doesn't even make sense. In a different weight class, it doesn't make sense," said White.

In response to the UFC head honcho, Cejudo explained that he needed a break from fighting and was ready to return to the Octagon. The 34-year-old reiterated that he was feeling rejuvenated and wanted to conquer the featherweight division.

"Dana, I needed a break. Honestly, it was getting boring beating up TJ Pillashaw in under a minute and Dominick Snooze in 2. I got married, had a kid and am now rejuvenated. I wanna be 4C. If I beat up an old guy at a bar and learn how to Riverdance will you give me a shot?" wrote Cejudo.

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo MMA Junkie @MMAjunkie



| Full video: Dana White isn't interested in having this "f*cking silly conversation" about a @HenryCejudo return. #UFCVegas46 | Full video: bit.ly/3ftWTO2

While Henry Cejudo's quest to become the first three-division champion in UFC history is a compelling story, he might have to jump over a few hurdles before he gets a crack at Alexander Volkanovski.

