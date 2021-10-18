Jake Paul slams "coked up" Conor McGregor for allegedly punching Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti

If Jake Paul sees an opportunity to mock Conor McGregor, he will undoubtedly make the most of it.

Following McGregor's recent alleged scuffle with Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti, Paul took to Twitter to criticize the Irishman for his behavior.

Accusing McGregor of consuming cocaine, Paul said the UFC superstar was playing "tough guy" in front of Facchinetti. The YouTuber also challenged McGregor to confront him if they ever cross paths.

"Coked up Conor likes to play tough guy with musicians… Conor PLEASE try and do something when you see me!!"

Jake Paul has always been relentless with his callouts of Conor McGregor. Clamoring for a boxing match with him since last year, Paul has produced multiple foul-mouthed rants against the Irishman.

McGregor, however, has paid no heed to Paul. Still, the former Disney actor believes he will share the boxing ring with the UFC star in the future.

Paul is 4-0 as a professional boxer. His last fight was against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. In the entertaining eight-round contest, Paul walked away victorious via split decision.

Conor McGregor sued by Francesco Facchinetti

Conor McGregor allegedly punched Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti at a nightclub in Rome on Sunday morning. The 41-year-old DJ claimed he was randomly attacked by the former two-division UFC champ without any provocation from his side.

Facchinetti said he would take the matter to court since McGregor could have hurt his wife, kids or other friends. The Irishman's apparent punch left him with a bloody nose and a cut inside his lip.

"I took a punch for nothing. That punch could go to anyone. My friends, my wife or other friends. That’s why I decided to sue Conor McGregor because he is a violent and dangerous person," Facchinetti said on Instagram (h/t Leggo).

McGregor was in Rome for his third child's baptism at St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City. He has yet to officially comment on the incident.

The 33-year-old is currently recovering from the leg break he suffered at UFC 264. Although not expected to return until 2022, McGregor has promised to participate in a wheelchair boxing match later this year for a charitable cause.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Guys, the September date is too early for me. I am still in recovery. My docs/physical therapy team out here advice me to stay. I reckon late October at earliest. But maybe November/December too. It is hard to say at this time a concrete date. But I’m in! Wait for me please! 🥊 Guys, the September date is too early for me. I am still in recovery. My docs/physical therapy team out here advice me to stay. I reckon late October at earliest. But maybe November/December too. It is hard to say at this time a concrete date. But I’m in! Wait for me please! 🥊

