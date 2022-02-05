Henry Cejudo believes 'The Predator' will leave UFC and earn $40 million by fighting Tyson Fury - "Francis Ngannou is a smart man"

Henry Cejudo is certain Francis Ngannou will pursue a multi-million dollar fight against Tyson Fury.

Rumors of a Fury vs. Ngannou superfight have been brewing since the start of the new year. The two colossal heavyweights have been teasing a bout with one another over the past few weeks on social media.

During a recent episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show, Cejudo weighed in on the subject. According to 'Triple C', the only thing concrete at the moment is that Ngannou will make about "$40 million" if he pushes for a fight against 'The Gypsy King'.

Cejudo also stressed that he believes 'The Predator' will be "smart" about his future and will opt for a bigger pay day. The former two-division champion said:

“I think Francis [Ngannou] is going to be smart about what he has to. Of course I help Jon, I coached Jon and I would love to see him fight Jon Jones but that's not the case here. The case here is there’s about 40 million dollars waiting for him if he fights ‘The Gypsy King’ [Tyson Fury]."

He added:

"And I believe that's the route that he's going. I knew the UFC offered him a lot more than what they would have ever offered him but that being said, I think he's going to take the money route. He's going to fight ‘The Gypsy King,’ he’s going to do this exhibition… I believe he does deserve a 40 million dollar pay day cause that's exactly what he will get if he fights ‘The Gypsy King’.”

Watch Henry Cejudo discuss Francis Ngannou's future below:

Joe Rogan reveals why he wants Francis Ngannou to go into boxing

Joe Rogan says he wants Francis Ngannou to pursue his desire to crossover into the sport of boxing. The UFC commentator revealed he wants to see 'The Predator' obtain the financial benefits of competing in boxing and wants the Cameroonian to get "a giant chunk of money."

During an episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan said:

"And I'm really curious to see what he decides to do in the future, if he decides to box or if he decides to stay with the UFC, because part of me wants to see him box. I mean I don't want to see him box because I don't love seeing him fighting in MMA, I love seeing him fight in MMA, but I want to see him box because I want to see him get a giant chunk of money like Conor McGregor style, Floyd Mayweather chunk of money. Because when Conor fought Floyd Mayweather, he made a hundred million dollars."

Watch Joe Rogan discuss Francis Ngannou's future below:

Francis Ngannou completed the final fight on his current UFC contract with his win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 last month. Ngannou has asserted that he’s unlikely to re-sign with the UFC unless he’s given a pay raise and is allowed to compete in boxing.

