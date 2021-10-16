Watch: Henry Cejudo poses with cast of combat sports movie 'In Full Bloom' at US premiere

Henry Cejudo was recently seen posing with the cast of combat sports movie 'In Full Bloom' at its US premiere.

"In Full Bloom" had its world premiere at the Oldenburg International Film Festival in 2019. At this film festival, the combat sport won the German Independence Award and they also won the Grand Jury Award at the 2020 Mammoth Film Festival.

Watch Henry Cejudo posing with the cast of 'In Full Bloom' below:

'Triple C' recently took to his Twitter handle to announce that he is the executive producer of combat sports movie 'In Full Bloom'. Cejudo tweeted:

"From the Olympic Games to UFC Gold and now conquering the world of Hollywood. Please say hello to your executive director of @infullbloommovie #boxingmovie"

Henry Cejudo has been in the headlines ever since he called out UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Both fighters are interested in competing against each other. However, UFC President Dana White isn't on board with a potential super fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Henry Cejudo. For now, at least.

If this potential superfight ever happens and if Cejudo defeats Volkanovski, then he will be the only fighter in UFC history to be champion in three different weight classes.

It is not impossible as Cejudo has the records to back him up. Triple C has eight wins by KO/TKO and the other eight wins by decision throughout his MMA career.

The former two-division UFC champ hasn't competed since his UFC 249 victory against Dominick Cruz in May 2020.

Henry Cejudo: The G.O.A.T in combat sports?

Henry Cejudo is the only person in the world who was a two-division UFC champion and an Olympic Gold winner. 'Triple C' is unarguably in the conversation for combat sports G.O.A.T.

Many UFC fans refer to him as 'The King of Cringe', but there are only two other fighters apart from him in UFC to have ever won an Olympic Gold medal. But both Mark Schultz and Kevin Jackson have failed to become UFC champions.

Since his retirement, 'The Messenger' has bizarrely called out Valentina Shevchenko, Floyd Mayweather, Hasbulla Magomedov, Abdu Rozik and Alexander Volkanovski for fighting him.

Cejudo knows how to always be in the limelight, either through being perceived as cringy or through his call-outs. The former two-division champ might not be the most likable person, but he surely comes into conversation with the G.O.A.T.'s in the combat sports world.

