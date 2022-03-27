"They're both just entertainers to me" - Henry Cejudo compares Paddy Pimblett and Sean O'Malley

Henry Cejudo thinks that fighters Paddy Pimblett and Sean O'Malley are similar in that they're both entertainers.

Both Pimblett and O'Malley have enjoyed success in the UFC. 'The Baddy' is coming off a win against Rodrigo Vargas, which he won via submission in round one. He also won his debut fight in inspiring style by knocking out Luigi Vendramini in the first round after nearly getting knocked out.

O'Malley has had his fair share of success in the octagon with a 7-1 record in the UFC. In his last fight, he defeated Raulian Paiva via first-round TKO, which earned him his fourth 'Performance of the Night' bonus award.

On the latest episode of The Schmo podcast, Henry Cejudo said:

"I think Sean's got more talent but Paddy has more grit. If they both had a mixture of each other, that would be the perfect combination. Because, Sean needs more grit, he needs the ability to embrace pain... and Paddy needs more technique... he's kind of like a jungle boy out there fighting. When I'm looking at fighters, I'm looking for more... looking at every angle... and right now, they're just entertainers."

'Triple C' stated that the fighters to get his respect are the ones who go up against the best and prove the critics wrong by winning against the best.

Check out Cejudo's comments on Pimblett and O'Malley below:

Henry Cejudo fires back at Conor McGregor for “skid mark” comment

Henry Cejudo and Conor McGregor were recently involved in a war of words on Twitter.

‘Triple C’ retired after his last fight in May of 2020 at UFC 249, where he defeated Dominick Cruz by second-round TKO to defend the bantamweight title. The Olympian has since indicated his wish to get back in the cage this year. McGregor is recovering from a leg injury and is expected to be back in the octagon somewhere around September.

Cejudo hinted that McGregor was scared to fight him, and the Irishman was quick to respond. See the exchange below:

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo twitter.com/espnmma/status… ESPN MMA @espnmma Add Triple C to the list of fighters that are targeting McGregor Add Triple C to the list of fighters that are targeting McGregor 🎯 https://t.co/ADfGsD6Qo1 The only skid mark you should be worried about is the one you caused by driving like an arse. I’m a 2X Champ and an Olympian. I’ve had gold around my neck. You’ve had silver locked around your wrists. @TheNotoriousMMA The only skid mark you should be worried about is the one you caused by driving like an arse. I’m a 2X Champ and an Olympian. I’ve had gold around my neck. You’ve had silver locked around your wrists. @TheNotoriousMMA twitter.com/espnmma/status…

With his last tweet, Cejudo was alluding to McGregor’s recent run-in with the law in Ireland, where he was arrested and charged with driving offenses.

