"He would literally eat these dudes for breakfast" - Henry Cejudo confident about Jon Jones' chances at heavyweight

Henry Cejudo is extremely confident about Jon Jones' chances in the UFC heavyweight division. Former two-time light heavyweight champion Jones vacated his belt in 2020 and is determined to make his 265-pound weight class debut this year.

He's training at the Fight Ready gym in Scottsdale, Arizona with former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champ Cejudo, among other coaches. Several title challengers have been training at the Fight Ready facility recently, one among them - Deiveson Figueiredo, regained his flyweight belt from rival Brandon Moreno in a trilogy at UFC 270.

During a chat on ESPN's SportNation show, 'Triple C' claimed 'Bones' would dominate the current UFC heavyweights. The Olympic gold medallist added that he, however, doesn't think Francis Ngannou will be Jones' next opponent.

"Yeah, Jon Jones is another level. Jones is just at a whole other level of talent, IQ, expertise and experience. I mean these guys, he would literally eat these dudes for breakfast... I don't care whoever it may be. I don't think Francis is coming back. I think the money the money is too big for him in boxing... I think Jones fighting in the next few months is a possibility," said Cejudo.

Dana White says Henry Cejudo "needs to go through the proper process" to challenge any UFC champion

UFC president Dana White has reiterated that Henry Cejudo "needs to go through the proper process," whether he wants to challenge featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski or bantamweight titleholders Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan.

Speaking on an ESPN+ exclusive Q&A with former mixed martial artist and current analyst Laura Sanko, White insisted that Cejudo has to re-enter the United States Anti-Doping Agency's (USADA) testing pool first and then work his way up to a Volkanovski bout as per his wish.

"White says that if Henry Cejudo wants to come back and face Yan/Sterling or Volkanovski, he needs to go through the proper process... White believes that Cejudo would need to be back in the USADA pool for six months in order to make a return," posted TSN Sports reporter Aaron Bronsteter on Twitter.

Here are the notes tweeted out by Bronsteter regarding White's comments on Cejudo's return during the Q&A:

