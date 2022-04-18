"Did you hear me scream dude?" - Henry Cejudo and Demetrious Johnson chat about their UFC 197 fight

Former opponents-turned-friends Henry Cejudo and Demetrious Johnson recently met to discuss a variety of topics. One of them was their first encounter at UFC 197 back in 2016.

In a video uploaded to Henry Cejudo's Instagram account, Demetrious Johnson recalled the fight by detailing his decision to use knees while utilizing the Muay Thai clinch:

“And so the first time we fight it was like, you’re very comfortable in the clinch. Very comfortable and like to clinch the wrestling clinch. I was like, 'Okay, perfect.' But then once we got up and started throwing knees in my Muay Thai clinch and I hit you and I realized you got hurt.”

‘Triple C’ responded with a question:

“Ohhh… Did you hear me scream dude?”

Cejudo then made a scream-like noise. He added that he decided to “give a face” because he was hurt to the body “so bad.” However, the gamble didn't pay off as Johnson kept his focus on Cejudo’s body, resulting in the challenger dropping to the ground.

Watch Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo talk about their first fight below:

Their first fight was the eighth consecutive UFC flyweight title defense by Demetrious Johnson. The bout ended in the first round after Henry Cejudo received some brutal knee strikes to the body.

The pair fought one more time at UFC 227. Henry Cejudo won via split decision. The result ended Johnson’s six-year reign as a flyweight champion. The trilogy never happened as 'Mighty Mouse' was traded to ONE Championship back in 2018.

Cejudo, meanwhile, defended the flyweight title against T.J. Dillashaw in 2019. He later won the UFC bantamweight title at UFC 238 by defeating Marlon Moraes. 'Triple C' successfully defended it against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 before announcing his retirement in his post-fight interview.

Cejudo recently announced that he's re-entered the USADA testing pool and is targeting a fight against current UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Henry Cejudo challenged Alexander Volkanovski for a record-breaking title fight in Australia

Cejudo cut a professional wrestling-like promo on during an appearance on DC & RC, inviting Volkanovski to a massive payday.

'Triple C' believes that a fight of this magnitude could gather a record-breaking audience of 80,000, shattering the previous record set by the UFC 243 clash between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker.

The former UFC double champ said:

"I'm gonna give the promo now. Alexander, this is big, we've met before, we've gone out drinking before, we've actually partied before. And at the end of the day if you want this fight, you have to ask for it. If you wanna make money with 'Triple C', if you wanna give the fans a big fight man, I say we fight and we do it in Australia in front of 80,000 people. I know Israel Adesanya has a record right now, he fought Robert Whittaker but it wouldn't be nothing like if me and you fought in Australia."

Watch Cejudo's callout of Volkanovski below:

The Adesanya vs. Whittaker middleweight title unification fight took place at UFC 243 in October 2019. It was hosted at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. 'The Last Stylebender' knocked out 'The Reaper' in front of 57,127 people, which was the largest in UFC history.

The previous record of 56,214 was set at the same venue for UFC 193. It was headlined by Ronda Rousey vs. Holly Holm. Holm won via TKO in the second round.

