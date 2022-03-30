"I think that could really revolutionize the sport of Mixed Martial Arts"- Henry Cejudo gives major props to Demetrious Johnson for winning the mixed fight bout against Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Henry Cejudo believes Demetrious Johnson to be the second-best MMA artist of all time after an impressive win against Rodtang Jitmuangnon during their special rule bout at ONE X.

In a recent episode of The Triple C & Schmo show, Henry Cejudo and The Schmo were seen discussing a variety of topics, including Cejudo's Twitter feud with Conor McGregor and Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

'Triple C' applauded his former opponent's bravery in fighting Rodtang, a former Muay Thai world champion, in a hybrid-rules fight despite knowing the risks.

While praising Johnson for his impressive win, Cejudo also urged ONE Championship to come up with more unique bouts such as this. Cejudo said:

"Man, that is awesome. I think that could really revolutionize the sport of mixed martial arts because now it gives you a even playing field. One round Muay Thai... second round MMA is so [inaudible]. You can do boxing-taekwondo whatever that may be. I think that could potentially be the future od Mixed Martial Arts."

You can check out The Triple C & Schmo's discussion on Johnson's performance below:

In a one-of-a-kind match, 'Mighty Mouse' faced off against Rodtang Jitmuangnon, the ONE Muay Thai flyweight champion, which saw the two compete in a four-round contest featuring two rounds of Muay Thai and two rounds of MMA. Johnson survived the first round, which was fought under Muay Thai rules. In the second round, which was fought under MMA rules, Johnson defeated Rodtang with a rear-naked choke submission.The fight could be considered one of Demetrious Johnson's best performances to date.

Henry Cejudo talks about what's next for Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz made headlines recently when he demanded to be released from his UFC contract because he was unable to secure the final fight of his current deal with the organization.

In the same episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show, Cejudo expressed his thoughts on what the UFC would do with Diaz, saying:

"They're gonna give Nate Diaz some stupid money to fight Conor McGregor. But at the same time, they're gonna give him that stupid money to say 'Hey, you got this six fight deal with us now.' You see what I'm saying? This is the reason why they don't want to give him Poirier because Poirier ... they can't pay him what they could pay him to fight Conor because they can make, up if he fights Conor, all that money they're gonna pay him."

Watch Henry Cejudo discuss Diaz's future at UFC on The Triple C & Schmo show below:

