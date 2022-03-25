"You’ve had silver locked around your wrists" - Henry Cejudo fires back at Conor McGregor's 'skid mark' comment

Henry Cejudo has fired back at Conor McGregor after he referred to ‘Triple C’ as “a little skid mark.” Cejudo and ‘The Notorious’ have often taken jibes at one another in the past.

On that note, in a recent tweet, Cejudo had suggested that McGregor was afraid to fight him. He also jibed at the Irishman for the gruesome mid-fight leg injury that he suffered last July. Cejudo tweeted:

“@TheNotoriousMMA I know you are scared to fight me but slow down buddy. I need you to get injured during the fight..not before.”

Responding to ‘Triple C’s’ tweet, the former UFC double champion hit back with one of his own. Claiming that he doesn’t care about Cejudo, McGregor tweeted:

“Mate, I don’t give two f**ks about you. You are a nobody. Who the f**k even are you? You are a little skid mark to me, stop messaging me, thanks.”

ESPN MMA @espnmma Add Triple C to the list of fighters that are targeting McGregor Add Triple C to the list of fighters that are targeting McGregor 🎯 https://t.co/ADfGsD6Qo1

Cejudo has now fired back by highlighting his achievements in the combat sports realm. An Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling, former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Cejudo hit back at McGregor by highlighting the Irishman’s recent arrest for dangerous driving. ‘Triple C’ tweeted:

“The only skid mark you should be worried about is the one you caused by driving like an ar**. I’m a 2X Champ and an Olympian. I’ve had gold around my neck. You’ve had silver locked around your wrists. @TheNotoriousMMA”

Daniel Cormier on a potential fight between Conor McGregor and Kamaru Usman

While he has teased a possible return against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, and even against Conor McGregor at lightweight, the fact remains that Henry Cejudo hasn’t fought since May of 2020. Presently, Cejudo is still officially retired.

Meanwhile, McGregor hasn’t fought since sustaining a lower leg injury in his lightweight bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last July. Nevertheless, ‘The Notorious’ is expected to return this year and has indicated that he’d like to face UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in his comeback fight.

Usman has lost just once in his MMA career and is unbeaten in the UFC. He’s also the current number-one pound-for-pound UFC fighter. In an edition of ESPN MMA’s DC & RC Show, MMA legend Daniel Cormier asserted that facing 'The Nigerian Nightmare' would be a bad move for Conor McGregor. Insinuating that McGregor ought to stay away from this matchup, 'DC' said:

"Kamaru Usman said you almost wanna see a homicide. Because honestly Ryan, when you look at these two, when you look at Usman and McGregor, man, come on man. Kamaru Usman is too big, he's too strong, he's too physical. He would present a lot of problems to Conor."

