"Come on, man!" - Daniel Cormier reacts to Conor McGregor calling out Kamaru Usman

Daniel Cormier has weighed in on Conor McGregor's recent callout to Kamaru Usman. Cormier found the idea hilarious as he believes Usman is physically superior to the Irishman.

According to 'DC', McGregor will come across a lot of adversity in a potential outing against 'The Nigerian Nightmare'. While in conversation with Ryan Clark on the DC & RC show, Cormier said:

"Kamaru Usman said you almost wanna see a homicide. Because honestly Ryan, when you look at these two, when you look at Usman and McGregor, man, come on man. Kamaru Usman is too big, he's too strong, he's too physical. He would present a lot of problems to Conor."

Watch the latest episode of the DC & RC show below:

Conor McGregor has gone 1-3 in the UFC since 2018. The Irishman has been out of action since July last year after breaking his leg in a trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

McGregor is now eyeing a welterweight title shot against Usman on his return to the octagon. The former two-division champion wants to move up to 170lbs in a bid to become a triple champ.

Meanwhile, Usman has been undefeated since his lone professional loss in 2013. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' defeated Tyron Woodley to be crowned the welterweight king in 2019 and has recorded five title defenses since then. Holding a near perfect 20-1 record, he currently tops the UFC pound-for-pound rankings.

Reportedly scheduled to face Leon Edwards in his next title defense, Usman was dismissive about a potential fight against McGregor.

Kamaru Usman believes Canelo Alvarez needs him for payday

Kamaru Usman recently issued multiple callouts to the undisputed Super-Middleweight Champion Canelo Alvarez. Usman wants to face the WBC, WBO, WBA, IBF and The Ring titleholder in a crossover boxing bout.

Usman believes Alvarez needs to fight him for the biggest payday of his career. The UFC welterweight champion also believes that the Mexican superstar needs the payday more than him. He recently told TMZ Sports:

“He’s walking around saying, ‘Payday, payday.’ Absolutely – it’s the biggest payday you will ever make. I understand he gets paid. He makes money. But fighting me is the biggest payday he’s ever going to make. He knows what’s up. You’re going through this mess and trying to pick up guys that nobody really knows. You say, ‘Payday.’ I agree with you, my friend, ‘Payday’ for you and for me. You need me more than I need you."

Watch Usman's interview with TMZ below:

Fan of MMA and you have a way with words? Sportskeeda MMA is hiring!

Edited by C. Naik