"This guy has lapped the whole division" - Henry Cejudo reveals who he believes is the 2021 male fighter of the year

Henry Cejudo has revealed who he believes was the best male mixed martial artist of the year in 2021. The former two-division UFC champion picked reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman for the honor.

During episode 14 of The Triple C & Schmo Show, Cejudo insisted that no one had a resume like Usman last year. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' defeated top welterweight contenders Gilbert Burns, Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington within the space of nine months.

"I'm gonna give it to none other than 'The Nigerian Nightmare'. Stand up and yeah, let's go because you know what? This guy is pretty much stopping people and he's beating the No.1, No.2 contenders. I mean, this guy has lapped the whole division at 170 pounds. You gotta give it to the pound-for-pound king."

Kamaru Usman currently holds a 20-1 record in his professional MMA career and is the top-ranked men's pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.

Will Henry Cejudo return to fight inside the UFC octagon in the near future?

Henry Cejudo (16-2) announced his retirement from the sport following his UFC 249 victory over Dominick Cruz in May 2020. However, 'Triple C' is seemingly desperate to make a comeback.

Cejudo held the UFC flyweight and bantamweight belts simultaneously during his career. He now wants to return to the octagon to challenge featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski. If he does, he'll attempt to become the first three-division titleholder in UFC history.

Last November, Cejudo's manager Ali Abdelaziz said UFC president Dana White might book the high-profile Volkanovski vs. Cejudo clash if 'Triple C' agrees to defend the belt if he was to win it. During an interview with MMA Fighting, he said:

"If Henry Cejudo wants to do it and he’s telling me he wants to do it and he’s willing to defend the title after he beats Alexander, right? Dana White will make this happen. But remember, if I don’t think Henry will defend the title, I will not be involved because I have a long history with Dana and I’m never going to lie to him."

