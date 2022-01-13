Henry Cejudo reveals who he believes has "the best takedowns in MMA right now"

Henry Cejudo has asserted that Glover Teixeira has the best takedowns in MMA right now.

In an appearance on the Weighing In podcast, former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo opened up on multiple topics. ‘Triple C’ revealed that UFC light heavyweight contender Jiri Prochazka will be arriving at his Fight Ready gym next month to start training for a fight against the 205lb division champion Glover Teixeira.

Addressing the rumored UFC light heavyweight title fight between current champion Glover Teixeira and challenger Jiri Prochazka, Cejudo stated:

“I think the biggest thing, man, is Glover’s wrestling is dangerous, man. For MMA, he does a really; he has probably some of the best takedowns in MMA right now as a Jiu-Jitsu guy.”

As of now, the UFC has yet to officially announce the 205lb title matchup between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka. Nevertheless, the vast majority of MMA fans and experts expect the Czech fighter to receive the next shot at Teixeira for the UFC light heavyweight championship.

Fight fans can expect an official announcement by the UFC regarding this matchup to be made sooner rather than later.

Watch Henry Cejudo discuss the Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka matchup and more in the video below:

Is Henry Cejudo set to return to active MMA competition?

Cejudo won an Olympic gold medal in freestyle wrestling. He eventually transitioned to MMA and captured the UFC flyweight and bantamweight titles. 'Triple C' bid adieu to MMA in 2020. His last MMA bout was a successful UFC bantamweight title defense, with him defeating Dominick Cruz via second round TKO at UFC 249 in May 2020.

However, Cejudo has consistently expressed interest in returning to face UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in a bid to become the first three-division UFC champion. However, the UFC appears to be uninterested in booking this matchup.

Volkanovski was recently booked to defend his belt in a trilogy bout against Max Holloway. However, Holloway pulled out of the fight due to injury issues, and Cejudo was among a select few top-tier fighters who offered to replace Holloway and fight 'The Great'.

While the UFC’s seemingly unlikely to book a Volkanovski-Cejudo matchup, many in the MMA community have weighed in on this potential fight. Legendary striker and UFC welterweight mainstay Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson notably chimed in on this and cautioned Cejudo against taking the bout.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Thompson said:

"I don't see him beating Volkanovski but it'd be a fun fight. For sure... I feel like there's better guys in that division. Bigger guys, than Henry Cejudo... Volkanovski's gotta be taller... He's stronger. You're going up two weight classes dude."

Edited by Josh Evanoff