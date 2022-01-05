"I'm gonna have to give it to Alja-lame Sterling" - Henry Cejudo on his top cringe moment of 2021

Henry Cejudo asserted that Aljamain Sterling winning the UFC bantamweight title against Petr Yan via DQ (Disqualification) is his pick for the cringiest moment of 2021.

Sterling defeated then-UFC bantamweight champion Yan via DQ at UFC 259 in March 2021 after being hit with an illegal knee in the fourth round.

Sterling defeated then-UFC bantamweight champion Yan via DQ at UFC 259 in March 2021 after being hit with an illegal knee in the fourth round.

On The Triple C & Schmo Show, former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo put forth his top cringe moment of 2021. Jibing at Sterling, Cejudo stated:

“Man, cringe moment, I'm gonna have to give it to none other than, that’s right, I’m about to say: Alja-lame Sterling.” Cejudo continued, “Denzel Washington, move out the way. We have a new competitor. We have a new actor who wants to take your spot. And his name is Alja-lame Sterling.”

Cejudo continued, comparing Aljamain Sterling to Jack Dawson from the 1997 film Titanic.

“I mean, the Titanic, move out the way, too, because this guy is so much better than Jack Dawson. The way he was able to take that knee, roll to his side, flip, grab his eye, lick his fingers, and he was able to win a world title, and the fact that he still had the energy to talk. I don’t know. I’m about to give it to none other than Alja-lame Sterling ‘Curling.’”

‘Triple C’ also said he wasn’t interested in fighting Aljamain Sterling. Henry Cejudo noted that he’d fight the best fighters rather than Sterling who’s the “best actor”. Cejudo reiterated that ‘Funk Master’ faked being hurt by the knee to deceitfully win the title.

Henry Cejudo called out Alexander Volkanovski in a bid to become the first three division UFC champion

Henry Cejudo retired from MMA after his second round TKO win over Dominick Cruz in their UFC bantamweight title fight at UFC 249 in May 2020. However, Cejudo’s consistently hinted at returning, particularly for a fight against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Taking to Instagram in late 2021, Henry Cejudo called out the UFC featherweight kingpin. ‘Triple C’ said:

"Where you at Alexander Volkanovski? You overgrown midget. Do you really think you can beat the Olympic champ, the flyweight champ, and the bantamweight champion of the world? That's all you gotta do, man. Talk is cheap. Let's go, man. Sign the f*****g contract."

The consensus is that the UFC is unlikely to book a Volkanovski-Cejudo matchup anytime soon. Regardless, should Cejudo come out of retirement and win the featherweight belt, he’d be the first fighter to win UFC titles in three separate weight classes.

Meanwhile, UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and interim UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan are expected to clash in a unification bout for the undisputed title this year.

