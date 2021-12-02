"When you're the GOAT, you can do whatever you want to do" - Henry Cejudo says Jon Jones came to his gym because there was 'a lot of room for improvement'

Former UFC two-division champion Henry Cejudo provided some insight into Jon Jones' decision to train with him after leaving the famed Jackson-Wink MMA Academy in Albuquerque.

As dominant as Jones already is, Cejudo believes the former longtime light heavyweight champion saw an opportunity to get better at Jackson's MMA Acoma gym in Arizona. In an episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show, Cejudo said:

"He knew that there was a lot of room for improvement for him even though him being the GOAT. We're bringing new techniques, we're bringing new structures, we're bringing a whole other level of how it is, we kind of run our program. It's kind of all dedicated towards somebody like Jon. He is the team. The team is built around him so I think he sees the great things that we're doing out here."

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo

🐐🐐

📷 @frankies_photos11 What do you get when you get the Greatest Combat Athlete of all time and the Greatest Mix Martial Artist of all time. Just wait and watch ….. @JonnyBones 🐐🐐📷 @frankies_photos11 What do you get when you get the Greatest Combat Athlete of all time and the Greatest Mix Martial Artist of all time. Just wait and watch ….. @JonnyBones 🐐🐐📷 @frankies_photos11 https://t.co/waRgdbZMfH

As per Cejudo's update, Jones has recently moved his family out of Albuquerque to Arizona to be able to spend more time in his new dojo. Of course, 'Triple C' said Jones is more than welcome to stay for good. Cejudo added:

"The champ is welcome. When you're the champ, when you're the GOAT, you really can do whatever it is that you want to do... The reason why I think he he loves coming out here is because of the people, the team, the professionalism that we have out here."

Cejudo also praised Jones for continuously seeking improvement. The former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champ said Jones has shown nothing but eagerness to learn from fellow world-class athletes like himself and Olympian J'Den Cox.

Watch Henry Cejudo talk about training with Jon Jones:

Jon Jones slams his former coach John Winkeljohn

Jon Jones was booted from his gym, Jackson-Wink MMA, after he was arrested and accused of assaulting his fiancee in September. Upon hearing the news, Jones said he was "heartbroken" by John Winkeljohn's decision to part ways with him. Months later, the UFC superstar expressed how he truly felt about the move.

Jon Jones' slams John Winkeljohn in a set of deleted tweets

ALSO READ Article Continues below

In a series of deleted tweets, Jones accused his former coach of being two-faced. According to Jones, Winklejohn was only expressing support in public while doing the opposite by "harassing" coaches who continue to work with him.

Edited by David Andrew