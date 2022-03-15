Henry Cejudo says he's open to training Khamzat Chimaev if he fights Israel "lasagna guy" and not Kamaru Usman

Henry Cejudo wants to take part in making sure Khamzat Chimaev is at his best, should he decide to face Israel Adesanya.

Chimaev is slated for a bout against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 on April 9. Ahead of the massive fight, former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo made a surprising offer to 'Borz'.

According to 'Triple C', he'll be more than happy to grant Chimaev with some championship-caliber fighting skills. However, only if he moves up to face reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and not his friend Kamaru Usman.

In a recent episode of The Triple C and Schmo Show, Cejudo stressed:

“The only problem is I can’t train [Khamzat] Chimaev if he’s fighting ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ [Usman]. But I will train him, help him out [for] that freaking Israel lasagna guy. I will definitely help you out for that one. But if you’re gonna fight ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’, I’m about to be out captain.”

Khamzat Chimaev makes a bold claim about his UFC run

Khamzat Chimaev is on a tremendous run in the UFC. He is 10-0 as a professional, with four wins under the UFC banner. However, many believe that he has gone unbeaten in the promotion because he's only faced low-level opposition.

In his defense, 'Borz' emphasized that his first four UFC fights kind of resembled that of former light heavyweight king Jon Jones. Chimaev believes that he and 'Bones' both started out dominating poor competition before landing a big-name opponent.

Chimaev even noted that his run is better. That's owing to the fact that he's only taken one significant strike so far in the UFC. In a recent episode of BlockAccess’ Smesh Bros vlog, he pointed out:

“Who [went] in the cage: 10 fights, 10 finishes? The guys tell like, ‘Oh, he didn’t fight this guy, he didn’t fight that guy.’ But the guys who’s the best guys – Jon Jones. His first four fights in UFC, he get [punched]. I didn’t get [punched]. We don’t say [Jones’] first fights, he didn’t get the best ones – the guys, you know, like, super good guys. Nobody. Conor [McGregor] didn’t get that – crazy good guys in his first fights. Nobody. Khabib [Nurmagomedov] didn’t get crazy good guys. I just need the time.”

