Henry Cejudo open to training Jorge Masvidal for Colby Covington fight

Henry Cejudo has stated that he’s willing to train Jorge Masvidal for his fight against Colby Covington. Cejudo noted that – based on the videos of the two friends-turned-foes training in the past – Covington appears to be the favorite to win their fight.

'Triple C' broke down the upcoming matchup on The Triple C & Schmo Show. Henry Cejudo noted that while ‘Chaos’ has the wrestling advantage, Jorge Masvidal can beat him if he’s able to stop the takedown.

‘Triple C’ opined that the fighter who defeats his sparring partner in training usually wins if they ever clash in an actual fight. Inviting 'Gamebred' to train with him at the Fight Ready gym, Cejudo stated:

“I’m going for Jorge. I want Jorge to win; even though we no longer talk to each other, from our agents fighting – which is sad, man, because I really did like Masvidal, man. You know, he was a really cool; we were super-cool with each other. But anyways, we no longer have that relationship as I would wish. But I’m going for him. I hope he wins. And if he needs any help, dude, I’m the guy that could really help him, dude; not the people that he probably [has]. I just bring a whole other perspective, man. I have 100 percent [takedown] defense in the UFC. Nobody's ever taken me down, and then I forget I have an Olympic gold medal."

Cejudo is managed by Dominance MMA’s Ali Abdelaziz, whereas Masvidal is managed by the Kawa brothers (Malki and Abraham) of First Round Management. Abdelaziz and the Kawa brothers have long been at odds with one another. This, in turn, has adversely affected Cejudo’s relationship with Masvidal.

Watch Henry Cejudo’s conversation with The Schmo below:

Michael Bisping on Colby Covington’s genuine dislike for Jorge Masvidal

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping recently opined that the rivalry between former roommates Masvidal and Covington is real. ‘The Count’ indicated that Covington isn’t just hyping the fight but genuinely dislikes Masvidal.

In a YouTube video posted to his channel, Bisping said:

“Everyone that you speak to, by the way, says, ‘No, listen, Colby is a really good dude. He’s just selling fights. He’s putting on a persona.’ And maybe that’s true. If he’s doing it, if he is acting, then give the man a f***ing Oscar because he is acting his socks off each and every time. But this stuff, going after Masvidal's ex-wife, calling him a bad father, stuff like that... I don't think that's playing a part."

The long-awaited grudge match between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will be contested as a five-round welterweight bout. The fight will transpire at UFC 272 on March 5th.

