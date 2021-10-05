"GSP cherry-picked Michael Bisping" - Henry Cejudo seemingly takes a shot at Georges St-Pierre while advocating for a fight against Alexander Volkanovski

Henry Cejudo fired some verbal shots at Georges St-Pierre in a recent interview.

Speaking about the itch for a return to the octagon against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, Cejudo said he was different from St-Pierre. He claimed that GSP carefully hand-picked Michael Bisping for his octagon return in 2017.

Speaking to Marc Raimondi in an interview with ESPN MMA, Henry Cejudo said:

"I ain't no Georges St-Pierre where I'm gonna go in there, cherry-pick Michael Bisping, and then take off. GSP, he cherry-picked Michael Bisping, and I'll tell that to his face too, I'mma tell him, 'Hey man! You cherry-picked and you left!' With me, I'm going up against the No. 3 pound-for-pound best fighter, probably the greatest featherweight in history. I either beat him or I get my ass beat, I'm taking that chance."

Georges St-Pierre returned to the octagon after a four-year lay-off to challenge Michael Bisping for his middleweight belt in 2017. The main event of UFC 217 saw the Canadian defeat 'The Count' via submission. St-Pierre vacated the belt soon after and retired from MMA in 2019.

St-Pierre was criticized for picking Michael Bisping as his opponent in the comeback fight. 'The Count' was deemed an easier opponent than other contenders in the middleweight division at the time.

Michael Bisping spoke about the controversy on Believe You Me in December 2017. He said: (as reported by MMAfighting.com)

"Dana White threw me under the bus when he first found out. He wasn’t happy with Georges and he said, ‘Yeah, well he cherry-picked Bisping.’ That doesn’t do me any favors! He didn’t cherry-pick me, but I did say that. I said Georges wanted to fight me because he thought I was an easy fight and this and that, and he got the win, and then he vacated the belt."

Henry Cejudo says a fight against Alexander Volkanovski is a challenge for Dana White

Henry Cejudo is confident in his ability to beat Alexander Volkanovski. He recently claimed that the featherweight champion wouldn't last more than three rounds if they ever met in the octagon.

Cejudo also said that his return fight would be a challenge to UFC president Dana White and not so much to Alexander Volkanovski.

The former freestyle wrestler further stated that 'The Great' would end up no different than Marlon Moraes when the Olympian defeated him at UFC 238.

