"I hope the tooth fairy compensates you" - Henry Cejudo sends message to Colby Covington

Combat sports legend Henry Cejudo sent a message to Colby Covington after the latter was recently attacked by Jorge Masvidal. 'Chaos' was allegedly sucker-punched by 'Gamebred' outside the Papi Steak restaurant in Miami.

The attack reportedly left Covington with a fractured tooth and an abrasion on his wrist. Former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo has now seemingly jibed at ‘Chaos’ for his trash-talking antics and over-the-top persona. Addressing Covington’s brash schtick and the damage to his tooth, the freestyle wrestling Olympic gold-medalist tweeted:

“Hey @ColbyCovMMA I miss your schtick. I hope the tooth fairy compensates you. Sincerely the (GOAT)”

He added:

"Hey @ColbyCovMMA I know of good dentist on 50st and 44th on Miami Drive. If interested"

Colby Covington’s most recent fight witnessed him thoroughly out-grapple and defeat friend-turned-foe Jorge Masvidal via unanimous decision at UFC 272 on March 5.

The former roommates and training partners have spent the past few years engaging in relentless trash talk against one another. Many believe that Covington’s extremely personal remarks regarding Masvidal’s children provoked ‘Gamebred’ to attack him on the streets.

While Covington bested Masvidal inside the octagon at UFC 272, 'Gamebred' warned that their rivalry was far from over. True to his word, he attacked Covington outside the realm of MMA competition in the ensuing days.

Corey Anderson sounds off on Colby Covington for pressing charges against Jorge Masvidal

After being attacked by fellow welterweight star Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington pressed charges against him. ‘Gamebred’ was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief. He was held on a $15,000 bond. Masvidal pleaded not guilty to the charges, is out on bail, and is expected to make a court appearance on April 21.

Former UFC light heavyweight and current Bellator fighter Corey Anderson has criticized Covington for involving the police and pressing charges against Masvidal. Anderson alluded that Covington’s trash talk has resulted in fellow fighters attacking him thrice in street fight scenarios, including the Masvidal incident.

Fabricio Werdum had attacked ‘Chaos’ with a boomerang in 2017 over his disrespectful comments regarding Werdum’s native Brazil. Similarly, Covington’s jibes against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman’s Nigerian heritage led to an altercation between Usman and his manager Ali Abdelaziz at a Las Vegas casino in 2019.

Anderson expressed his disapproval of 'Chaos' by tweeting:

“Colby is the keyboard warriors 'goat'! Only fighter I know that will talk that much trash on camera but runs to hide and call the cops each time he's confronted.... that's the THIRD time! Just stick to fighting in the cage and stop talking in the streets. #Covington #masvidal”

Corey 'Overtime' Anderson @CoreyA_MMA

