Henry Cejudo slams Alexander Volkanovski for accepting fight against 'The Korean Zombie'

Henry Cejudo recently inserted himself into the UFC featherweight title picture by calling out Alexander Volkanovski, the reigning champion at 145 lbs. However, 'Triple C' was clearly incensed after the Australian picked a fight against Chan Sung Jung instead.

This comes on the back of Max Holloway's withdrawal from his UFC 272 clash against Volkanovski. 'Blessed' had reportedly aggravated pre-existing injuries while training, forcing him to pull out of his trilogy fight against 'The Great.'

UFC has not made an official announcement on changes to the event. Max Holloway will not challenge Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title at UFC 272 after aggravating a prior injury just days after accepting the trilogy bout, sources confirmed to @bokamotoESPN UFC has not made an official announcement on changes to the event. Max Holloway will not challenge Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title at UFC 272 after aggravating a prior injury just days after accepting the trilogy bout, sources confirmed to @bokamotoESPN.UFC has not made an official announcement on changes to the event. https://t.co/MbLSh1o55j

A myriad of fighters were vying to fill the void that Holloway left after pulling out. However, Volkanovski was quick to anoint 'The Korean Zombie' as the next challenger for his belt.

Cejudo took to social media to voice his contempt towards Volkanovski's decision. The former two-division UFC champion tweeted:

"Hey @alexvolkanovski it figures you would go for the Zombie…and not the guy that would turn you into the Walking Dead."

Cejudo was hoping to potentially make history and become a three-division champion by bagging a fight against Volkanovski. However, it appears as though his dream of adding another title to his collection will have to wait.

Henry Cejudo is open to fighting Jake Paul

Henry Cejudo recently revealed that he was open to the idea of potentially fighting YouTube star Jake Paul.

Paul has recently been eyeing a move to MMA, calling for fights against Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz and more. 'Triple C' recently hopped onto the cross-over fight bandwagon by alluding to a potential clash against 'The Problem Child.' The 34-year-old offered to rid Dana White of his beef with Paul by fighting the polarizing pro-boxer for free.

However, he also included a condition in his proposition. He called upon the UFC president to pay him for a fight against Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title. Cejudo tweeted:

"Hey [Dana White] Pay me to fight Alex [Volkanovski] and I’ll beat up Jake Paul for free."

Cejudo's last appearance inside the octagon was back in May 2020. He went toe-to-toe with Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 with the UFC bantamweight title on the line. The Mexican-American managed to overcome 'The Dominator' by recording a second-round TKO win.

His triumph against Cruz marked his sixth victory on the trot. He vacated his flyweight and bantamweight belts shortly after the bout.

