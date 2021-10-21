"He needs some therapy" - Henry Cejudo slams 'dirtbag' Conor McGregor for punching Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti

Following recent reports that Conor McGregor punched an Italian DJ by the name of Francesco Facchinetti, Henry Cejudo has slammed the Irishman for his poor representation of MMA fighters.

Speaking on the fourth episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show, Henry Cejudo initially stated that he believes Conor McGregor needs therapy in order to help with the repeated violent incidents he has been involved in.

He also went on to give some more advice, stating that the former two-division UFC champ should go to church.

"I don't know what's going on with Conor McGregor. But I definitely do know that he needs some therapy... If I was to give Conor McGregor, Conor McTapper, some advice, man you know, go to church dude. Find a bigger purpose in yourself and that's it. Focus on your family dude, because all this crazy nonsense, your making us all look bad. You dirtbag."

Henry Cejudo on whether he believes Conor McGregor will fight again

Henry Cejudo was also asked his thoughts on whether he thinks McGregor will continue fighting after his recent high-profile altercations.

McGregor previously came close to trading blows with Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV Video Music Awards in September.

Submission Radio @SubmissionRadio Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly get into it on the #MTVVMAS red carpet 👀 (via @tmz_tv) TMZ reports “Conor asked MGK for a photo, which Kelly denied ... and that apparently escalated into him pushing Conor, whom we're told stumbled back and spilled his drink.” Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly get into it on the #MTVVMAS red carpet 👀 (via @tmz_tv) TMZ reports “Conor asked MGK for a photo, which Kelly denied ... and that apparently escalated into him pushing Conor, whom we're told stumbled back and spilled his drink.” https://t.co/Cr3EbeOHJk

He also previously struck an elderly bar patron in Ireland several years prior to his latest incidents, to which he later pled guilty to.

There is also the infamous 'dolly' incident with Khabib Nurmagomedov that fans of MMA will no doubt be very familiar with.

"Some people, they just love that adrenaline," said Cejudo. "Conor McGregor loves that he can push that envelope. But Dana's not gonna do nothing. That's the cash cow. You know it's the golden rule, the guy with the gold makes the rule. But I will say something. If Dana, or even Conor McGregor's watching this, you gotta stop making us look bad... When you're out there hurting people and putting terrorist attacks in our country and sucker punches these damn DJs, you dirtbag."

You can check out Henry Cejudo and The Schmo's full podcast below:

Also Read

Edited by Harvey Leonard