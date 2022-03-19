"Kamaru Usman vs Conor McGregor...Henry Cejudo vs the featherweight champ" - 'Triple C' urges Dana White to book two historic fights on the same night

Former UFC double-champ Henry Cejudo continues his chase for the featherweight crown, held by Alexander Volkanovski. This time, 'Triple C' proposed to make history by competing on the same night as Conor McGregor, where both fighters will attempt to capture a third UFC title in their respective bouts.

In a now-deleted tweet, here's what Cejudo proposed to Dana White:

Kamaru Usman vs Conor McGregor, Henry Cejudo vs the featherweight champ. 2 fighters going for history as 1st three division champs. Same night. Book it Dana White.

Henry Cejudo calls for shot at UFC featherweight title

Cejudo has been pushing for a UFC return against current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski for a long time now. However, the UFC president has suggested that the 35-year-old needs to get in line for a crack at the gold.

Conor McGregor has also recently expressed interest in pursuing a third title by moving up to welterweight in his UFC comeback. While the Irishman has been calling for a shot at the lightweight belt until a few days ago, the sudden change in tune could be attributed to how he has recovered from the leg injury he suffered against Poirier.

The Irish megastar has stated that he doesn't see himself returning back to the 155-pound division. Speaking on The Mac Life's YouTube channel, McGregor stated that he has bulked up to his natural state. During the conversation, 'The Notorious' also called for a fight against Kamaru Usman at 170 lbs:

"I like myself at 170. I have always had a great time when I’ve had a full camp at 170 with correct preparation. I believe myself versus Usman for the 170 pound title for my comeback fight is the one I’m eyeballing at the minute."

Catch Conor McGregor's full conversation with The Mac Life below:

Henry Cejudo's rise as an MMA coach

While Henry Cejudo's fighting career is still very much up in the air, he has been making waves as an MMA coach. The former dual-champion has been working with the likes of Jon Jones, Deiveson Figueiredo, Chan Sung Jung, Weili Zhang, and Jiri Prochazka.

This goes to show that Cejudo has already become one of the most sought-after coaches in the game. At this point, it seems that the Olympian could be in the running for 'Coach of the Year' honors.

Petr Yan is the latest fighter looking to recruit 'Triple C' as one of his cornermen for his upcoming trip to the Sunshine State in April. This comes after the Russian's usual corner team was denied visas to travel to the United States for UFC 273.

From what it appears, Cejudo has accepted Yan's offer, although nothing is official at this time.

