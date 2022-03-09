"I know I'm going to eventually fight at Anfield"- UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett shows up at Liverpool FC stadium to lend support to his home team

Paddy Pimblett was recently in attendance at the Anfield Stadium to show support to his home team Liverpool FC for their match against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League. During an interview on the pitch, 'The Baddy' revealed his plans to bring the UFC to the iconic stadium one day.

Not only is Pimblett sure of a UFC event at Anfield, he also predicts it'll happen within the next five years. He told Reshmin Chowdhury of BT Sports:

"I know I'm gonna bring it here. I know I'm gonna eventually fight here [Anfield]. You know what I mean, I have visualized it. I've imagined it over the years and now it's getting closer and closer to happening. I know full well it's gonna happen. It's gonna happen over the next five years."

Pimblett showed up to the match sporting a hoodie with a picture of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. While 'The Baddy' had predicted a 3-0 victory for Liverpool on the night, it was Inter Milan who scored the lone goal and came away with the win.

Paddy Pimblett is set to return to the octagon at UFC London

Paddy Pimblett is scheduled to face Rodrigo Vargas at the upcoming UFC Fight Night in London on March 19th. Pimblett believes he was responsible for the tickets selling out within a couple of minutes.

Pimblett also believes his name, by itself, is enough to sell out famous venues like the O2 Arena and Wembley Stadium in London. Speaking on his ability to attract eyeballs, the Brit further told Reshmin Chowdhury:

"First [time] the UFC have been back in London for three years. And it's the first ever time they've had 'Paddy the Baddy' on the card. So it's gonna be unbelievable. That's why the tickets sold out in two minutes. I could sell out the O2 on me own. I could sell out Wembley."

Pimblett will likely feature on the main card of the upcoming UFC London event. The fight card will be headlined by a heavyweight showdown between Tom Aspinall and Alexander Volkov. The co-main event sees Arnold Allen take on Dan Hooker.

