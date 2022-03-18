"I'm hoping that the president will give him a pardon" - Colby Covington reiterates his support for Cain Velasquez 

Colby Covington has thrown his support behind former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez following the latter's recent arrest.

Velasquez was recently apprehended and imprisoned after allegedly confronting Harry Eugene Goularte, a man who had been accused of molesting one of Velasquez's young relatives.

Covington said he deeply sympathizes with his fellow MMA star. He added that Velasquez deserves to receive a presidential pardon as his actions were justifiable. During an interview with James Lynch for Sportskeeda MMA, the two-time UFC welterweight title challenger said:

"I mean, you molested a kid. That's disgusting! That's despicable. You can't come back from that. That's just so wrong, man. To mess with our kids, that is so disgusting. So I support Cain and I think he should be freed. I'm hoping that the president will give him a pardon."

Covington also claimed that, while he doesn't have any children of his own, he would have done the same thing. The 34-year-old stated:

"I don't have kids but I know... I have coaches that have kids and I know a lot of friends that have kids. I feel like another father to them. So we talk about this all the time. If someone did that to our kids and was like molesting our kids for an extended period of time, you're gonna find that molester and you're gonna kill them. You're gonna find out wherever he's at, you're gonna wait for him outside with a gun and put a bullet in the back of his head. So, you know, Cain actually did that. He did what we were all thinking. He chased this guy down, he shot him. He didn't kill him but he should've killed him."

Check out our exclusive interview with Colby Covington:

Colby Covington says he respects Cain Velasquez

This isn't the first time Colby Covington has expressed his support for Cain Velasquez. The welterweight contender chimed in with his opinions following his victory at UFC 272. Covington, during the post-fight presser, said:

"Free Cain, man! A lot of people, what he did, a lot of people wouldn't have done that same thing. I respect the s*** out of him. Having a kid, your kid be molested, we talk about that all the time like we would do that, but he was in that situation, he actually did it. So, free Cain Velasquez! Much respect and love, and I hope he gets out soon."

Watch Colby Covington's appearance at the UFC 272 post-fight presser below:

Velasquez currently remains behind bars and has been denied bail. He is due to appear in court next on April 12.

