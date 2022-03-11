"I think it would be a good fight" - John McCarthy Explains Why Fight Between Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal Makes Sense

Former referee John McCarthy believes a fight between Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor makes sense for both fighters. While talking to Josh Thomson on the Weighing In Podcast, 'Big John' revealed his take on the fight.

McCarthy believes wrestlers like Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington are not good matchups for Jorge Masvidal. However, a stand-up fighter like McGregor might be a good option for 'Gamebred'. Here's what he said:

"If you are saying well, Conor is not a guy that wrestles, So, I think it would be a good fight. I think it would be a fun fight. In the stand up, Jorge and him, that's something I would watch."

Watch John McCarthy discuss Jorge Masvidal vs. Conor McGregor:

However, Thomson believes it won't be a good fight for McGregor. 'The Punk' said it won't be easy for the Irishman to take on a seasoned striker like Masvidal upon his return from injury. Here's what he said:

"I just don't think it's a smart fight for Conor McGregor. Just coming off the injury, and everything else."

However, McCarthy reminded Thomson that both Masvidal and McGregor are coming off losses. He stated:

"Both of them are coming off losses. I kind of like it."

Masvidal is currently on a three-fight skid. He has been bettered by Kamaru Usman twice and Colby Covington once in his last three fights. McGregor, on the other hand, has lost three out of his last four fights. He suffered back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier in his last couple of fights.

Will Jorge Masvidal fight for the UFC title again?

Masvidal has fought for the UFC title twice in his career. he stepped up on six days' notice at UFC 251 to fight Kamaru Usman. Masvidal lost a lopsided decision in his first title shot.

He got his rematch against 'The Nigerian Nightmare' at UFC 261. However, he suffered a brutal knockout loss in round 2.

Another decision loss to Covington at UFC 272 further reduced Masvidal's chances of fighting for the UFC belt again, as he is now on a three-fight loosing streak.

Watch Masvidal's octagon interview at UFC 272:

However, Masvidal is one of the biggest draws in the UFC at the moment. He certainly needs to get back on a winning run to be considered a contender in the title picture of the UFC's welterweight division.

At 37, time is not on his side. Whether 'Gamebred' can reestablish himself as a top contender in the 170 lbs division of the UFC remains to be seen.

