I've worked with the elite of the elite like Jon Jones, but Jiri Prochazka has a different mindset - Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo has an exceedingly positive first impression of UFC light heavyweight contender Jiri Prochazka.

Prochazka recently joined Cejudo's gym in Arizona in preparation for his upcoming fight with Glover Teixeira. After several days of training together, it's safe to assume that 'Denisa' has impressed the former two-division UFC champ.

During an episode of the Triple C & Schmo Show, Cejudo talked about what it's like to have Prochazka in his camp. According to the former Olympic gold medalist:

"Obviously, he came down here and he's going to be here for a minute. I mean he came to work on his grappling, his wrestling, particularly. But I think, man he's one of a kind, Schmo. I've had the chance to work with Zhang Weili, Deiveson Figueiredo, Jon Jones – the elite of the elite. And I just feel like Jiri has a different mindset. It's beautiful because there's a self-belief in him that I may disagree with a lot of things that he does but there's a certain self-belief that he has that's very contagious."

Cejudo also revealed that former longtime light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will be helping Prochazka polish his grappling game. 'Triple C' added:

"I think if I was to rank him as he is, he is up there. Him and Jon Jones be training sometime next week. Jon Jones is going to come out and help him. And man, [can you] imagine that sparring, Schmo?"

Jiri Prochazka reveals why he wants to train with Henry Cejudo and Jon Jones

Jiri Prochazka explained why sought a star-studded lineup of training partners ahead of UFC 274. During a previous interview with SHAK MMA, the Czech contender said:

"I want to go there and turn my wrestling, especially the wrestling, to the next level. I’m really looking forward to that. I’m a big fan of Figueiredo. His style is great. It’s an honor to go there and train with these guys."

On the flipside, Glover Teixeira also sought help from a championship-calibre fighter who knows Prochazka well. The Brazilian champion is expected to train with 'King Mo' Muhammad Lawal, who knocked out Prochazka in 2015.

Nonetheless, Prochazka is confident that 'King Mo's' experience won't be much of an asset for his opponent. 'Denisa' defeated 'King Mo' via TKO in their 2019 rematch.

