"Is this an apology or what is this?" - Ben Askren reacts to Jorge Masvidal clarifying his "bloodline" comment

Ben Askren recently reacted to Jorge Masvidal seemingly clarifying his previous comments about Askren's "bloodline".

'Funky' and Masvidal fought at UFC 239 and in the build-up to the fight, Askren constantly riled up the Miami native. 'Gamebred' made a comment about ending Askren's bloodline, which was misinterpreted. He recently tagged the Iowa native in a reply to a tweet from the handle @einfamous1 that explained the comment:

Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter @Benaskren twitter.com/einfamous1/sta… einfamous @einfamous1 @MartialMind1 Jorge didn't mean he would end his kids. Jorge misused the word bloodline. He meant to beat Askren so bad that he couldn't reproduce anymore. Man this feels like the media manipulating someone words to further their own point. @MartialMind1 Jorge didn't mean he would end his kids. Jorge misused the word bloodline. He meant to beat Askren so bad that he couldn't reproduce anymore. Man this feels like the media manipulating someone words to further their own point. .@Benaskren twitter.com/einfamous1/sta…

Ben Askren took note of that and seemingly jabbed at Jorge Masvidal. However, Askren stated he didn't take Masvidal's comments personally and claimed that he has a thick skin:

"Is this an apology or what is this Im very confused. Don't need an apology, you said what you said. Im tough enough to be ok with it, I have thick skin."

Also, one user with the handle @AceBoxingMMA took a clip out of Masvidal's interview with ESPN MMA leading up to UFC 239. In that interview with Brett Okamoto, 'Gamebred' clarified his comments by saying he didn't mean anything harmful to Askren's kids. However, he stated that he wanted to hurt Askren so badly that he wouldn't be able to reproduce anymore:

"Not his bloodline. I said I want to take him out of the reproduction system. So, he can't reproduce no more. We don't need no more Ben Askren in this world. Not his bloodline, whatever he's done already, I don't mess with nobody's kids. I wouldn't dare."

Jorge Masvidal made UFC history in his fight against Ben Askren

Masvidal was a clear underdog heading into his fight against an undefeated Askren. 'Funky' joined the UFC as a former Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight champion and was undefeated at that point in time. He had earned a submission win against Robbie Lawler in his promotional debut.

Meanwhile, Masvidal entered the contest on the back of a stunning knockout win against Darren Till. However, many believed Askren's superior wrestling would be too much for 'Gamebred' to handle.

Watch the best moments of Jorge Masvidal vs. Ben Askren:

However, the fight lasted only five seconds as Masvidal landed a stunning flying knee and knocked Askren out cold, giving 'Funky' the first loss in his MMA career.

