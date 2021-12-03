Is UFC president Dana White vaccinated?

Dana White recently revealed that he and his family tested positive for COVID-19 following the United States' Thanksgiving day. The UFC president has been fully vaccinated against the virus.

White contracted coronavirus while in Maine for the American holiday. He returned home and realized that he had lost his sense of smell. Subsequent tests confirmed that his whole family was infected.

Speaking on the Jim Rome Podcast, Dana White stressed that he is not a "crazy anti-vax conspiracy theorist" and had been vaccinated before testing positive.

"Somebody up there had it and we get back and we all tested positive for COVID. Literally the whole family and my family up in Maine, too... I get out of the cold plunge and I get in the steam, and I spray the eucalyptus and I couldn’t smell anything. So I open the bottle, I start sniffing the bottle of eucalyptus and I’m like, 'Yeah, I got no smell.' So you know what this means.... Listen, I’m vaccinated. It’s not like I’m some crazy anti-vax conspiracy theorist or some of that stuff."

Listen to Dana White in conversation with Jim Rome below:

Dana White is feeling better after following a Joe Rogan-approved COVID-19 prescription

On the same podcast, Dana White claimed he called UFC commentator Joe Rogan as soon as he realized that he was Covid-positive. The UFC president added that he felt better after speaking to his good friend, who suggested recovery methods.

Rogan himself tested positive for the coronavirus in early September. He does not believe young and healthy people should have the vaccine and took the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin to tackle COVID-19.

Several clinical trials have shown ivermectin to be ineffective in treating the virus, but White defended Rogan having followed the same treatment plan.

"I literally got out of the steam, picked up my phone and called Joe Rogan... But Rogan is a very brilliant guy. Very smart guy who talks to the best and the brightest out there, and I’m not a believer in the narrative."

Edited by Harvey Leonard