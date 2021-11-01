Islam Makhachev hilariously states that having Khabib Nurmagomedov in the corner is like 'cheating'

In a recent post on Instagram, Islam Makhachev joked that having Khabib Nurmagomedov cornering him during fights is like cheating.

Since retiring from MMA, Nurmagomedov has been involved in coaching and cornering Makhachev. 'The Eagle' was present in Makhachev's corner for his UFC 267 bout against Dan Hooker.

Islam Makhachev seemed impenetrable in his first-round submission win over Dan Hooker at the recently concluded UFC 267 event in Abu Dhabi.

Although Hooker knew Makhachev was going to shoot for the takedown at some point, he failed to stop it. Once the fight was on the ground, it didn't take long for the Dagestani to put a kimura lock on his Kiwi counterpart.

Hooker somehow managed to survive until Khabib Nurmagomedov told Makhachev to use his leg to trap Hooker's head and hold it down.

After listening to Khabib's instructions, Islam could crank the lock deeper, forcing the referee to stop the fight.

Following the bout, Islam Makhachev spoke about Khabib's advice.

"I try to kimura and he go a little bit back here. Khabib tell me, everybody can listen who watch fight again. He tell me 'hey, step up to his head and when I step I give him exactly kimura," Islam Makhachev said.

UFC lightweight glory motivates Islam Makhachev

Following the win against Hooker, Islam Makhachev said that, unlike other fighters, he isn't motivated by money but by the hunger for having the lightweight strap wrapped around his waist.

Claiming that he has the best MMA ground game in the entire 155-lbs division, Islam Makhachev made it clear that he wants to win the title and rule the division for years to come.

"My grappling level is much better than all these guys in this division. This isn't jiu jitsu grappling. This is MMA and MMA ground game, I have the best in this division. They fight for the title many times. They lose and win and they come to make business, but I am coming to take this belt and hold it for many years," Makhachev said.

The consensus in the MMA community is that Islam Makhachev could face the winner of Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler in a number one contender bout. He could also be given an immediate shot at the lightweight belt following the championship fight between titleholder Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier.

