"The same thing Jake Paul went through" - Island Boys recall getting booed at Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2

Jake Paul recently knocked out Tyron Woodley in their highly anticipated rematch at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. TikTok's famous Island Boys were also in attendance during the bout.

However, instead of getting a warm welcome in their home state, the twins were showered with boos. The Island Boys recently opened up on the hatred they received during Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2.

According to Kodiyakredd (Franky Venegas) and Flyysoulja (Alex Venegas), the boos came from a minority of haters, while they also received a lot of love at the event.

Comparing their welcome to that of Jake Paul, the Island Boys said in a recent interview with TMZ Sports:

"We got a lot of haters but we also got a lot of love. When we walked in it was kind of the same thing Jake Paul went through. He got boo'ed. And everyone got boo'ed this same way and then you saw people saying, 'Yeah, oh my god!' Don't get it twisted, I mean they were... I say 90 percent of the people were showing love, just 10 percent people were doing a very good job showing hate.

"We're 20 years old, we're still learning in life. I think people take us a little too serious when it comes down to our marketing and whatever. We're 20-year-olds just with a single mom, didn't have a dad. So to make it as far as we have we deserve like at least credit."

Watch the Island Boys' interview with TMZ Sports below:

The Island Boys shot to fame overnight after a rap of theirs went viral on TikTok. Their exotic appearances certainly didn't add to their charm in the eyes of the public.

Apart from being boo'ed out of the building, the boys also had a full beer thrown at them during Jake Paul's fight.

Mike Heck @MikeHeck_JR Island Boys… not a lot of fans in Tampa. Getting booed out of the building. Island Boys… not a lot of fans in Tampa. Getting booed out of the building. https://t.co/c7vd3mW02v

When Jake Paul got boo'ed

While Jake Paul has amassed a perfect 5-0 record, 'The Problem Child' has not always been popular amidst fight fans. Paul didn't receive a warm welcome in his home state of Ohio when he fought Tyron Woodley for the first time.

When the cameras cut to Jake Paul backstage, the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland erupted in boos for the hometown boxer. Meanwhile, Tyron Woodley received instant cheers upon his arrival.

Andreas Hale @AndreasHale Jake Paul is shown on the big screen and the crowd boos. Tyron Woodley is shown next and he gets a huge ovation…in Jake’s hometown. Jake Paul is shown on the big screen and the crowd boos. Tyron Woodley is shown next and he gets a huge ovation…in Jake’s hometown.

