"It's a systematic way of trying to take power away from someone else" - Israel Adesanya blasts 'cancel culture' amid Joe Rogan controversy

Israel Adesanya has taken aim at Joe Rogan's criticizers, blasting them for trying to 'cancel' the UFC color commentator for certain things said on his podcast.

Rogan was initially heavily slammed for allegedly spreading COVID-19 misinformation. Most recently, a video containing several clips of Rogan using the 'N-word' from the past was also shared online.

As people called for Spotify to remove podcast episodes and terminate their agreement with Rogan, Adesanya came to his defense during the UFC 271 pre-fight press conference.

During a recent appearance on Flagrant 2, 'The Last Stylebender' added to his defense of Rogan, claiming that the higher powers are somehow trying to control the popular podcast host and stand-up comedian.

"I love that dude. Look, we know what's going on, that's why I said f**k the noise. Don't focus on what they want you to focus on. Focus on why they're doing, what they're doing now... It's like why now? I'm not saying think like me, but just use your brain. Yeah, he was wrong. He shouldn't have said that. But he said, 'I'm sorry.' That was the most sincere. What more do you want? He's got the biggest platform right now on earth and he's not able to be controlled. So the powers are going to try and find something from his past... It's a systematic way of trying to take power away from someone else."

Israel Adesanya signed a new lucrative multi-fight UFC contract a few days before UFC 271

Just a few days before UFC 271, it was revealed that Israel Adesanya had finally signed a contract extension with the world's premier MMA promotion following a brief period of negotiations.

It is rumored that Adesanya is now only behind fellow Paradigm Sports client Conor McGregor on the list of highest-paid MMA superstars. McGregor was Forbes' highest-paid athlete of 2021.

Taking to Twitter to report the news, renowned MMA journalist Ariel Helwani said:

"Israel Adesanya has re-signed with the UFC, per his management team Paradigm. They state: it is one of the most lucrative multi-fight deals in company history. Adesanya, as a result of this deal, will be one of the top paid athletes in the history of mixed martial arts."

Israel Adesanya went on to defeat Robert Whittaker for the second time in Houston last Saturday. The win helped him move up a spot to No.2 in the UFC men's pound-for-pound rankings.

