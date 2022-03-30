"Deja Vu" - Israel Adesanya posts video showing how his drills in training played out almost exactly in Robert Whittaker rematch

Israel Adesanya uploaded a video showing how he crafted a game plan and implemented it against Robert Whittaker during their UFC 271 rematch.

In the video, 'The Last Stylebender' can be seen practicing calf kicks and counterpunches – weapons he used to beat Whittaker on the scorecards. Adesanya used a steady diet of effective leg kicks throughout the fight and dropped 'The Reaper' with a perfectly placed left straight.

The middleweight kingpin also seemed to have anticipated Whittaker's plan to put him on his back. Adesanya used a variety of takedown defense tactics, including sprawls, submission attempts, and using the cage to keep his balance. The Nigerian-born-Kiwi fighter was also shown executing those techniques to perfection in training camp.

Whittaker capitalized on a golden opportunity when he successfully took Adesanya's back and threatened a standing rear naked choke. However, the video revealed that 'The Last Stylebender' was prepared for that specific scenario as he was seen fending off choke attempts and even spending time underwater to control his breathing.

Check out Israel Adesanya's video below:

'The Last Stylebender' ultimately retained his crown, beating Whittaker for the second time. After 25 minutes, all three judges backed Adesanya with scores of 48-47, 48-47, and 49-46.

The duo first crossed paths way back in 2019, when Adesanya knocked out Whittaker to become the undisputed middleweight champion. The Nigerian-born Kiwi has since knocked off contender after contender and now has four title defenses on his resume.

Robert Whittaker believes trilogy fight with Israel Adesanya is inevitable

Despite being down 0-2 against Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker believes the rivalry isn't over yet.

Although he was gracious in defeat, Whittaker said he disagreed with the judges' decision. With that in mind, the former UFC middleweight champion feels a third fight between himself and Adesanya is bound to happen at some point. During his post-fight press conference, 'The Reaper' said:

"A third fight between me and Izzy is inevitable because I’m going to stomp anyone that comes in front of me again. He knows that too that’s why he said he’ll be seeing me in the future. I don’t see him losing the belt any time soon. He is good. He is good. I think I’m the person to beat him. And my mission stays the same, beat the next guy in front of me."

Check out Robert Whittaker's comments below:

