 "That's the stuff of legends"- Israel Adesanya gives props to Mike Tyson on his podcast

Israel Adesanya stated that the hype generated by Mike Tyson before his fights was legendary.

Adesanya is one of the most decorated fighters competing in the UFC. 'The Last Stylebender' is yet to be defeated in the division. His sole loss in the promotion came when he stepped up to fight then-light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz in March last year.

Despite his dominance, the Nigerian-born fighter has been criticized by experts and fans alike for low activity during his fights. It's a dubious claim considering he has 15 finishes in his MMA career.

During a recent appearance on the Hot Boxin' with Mike Tyson podcast, Adesanya reminisced about the time Tyson was at the peak of his boxing prowess:

"Your [Mike Tyson] time man, I don't know what you were... you were giving problems in the sense that they were just looking at what round is he going to end it in. Like what time... like someone pays... well I don't know how much pay-per-view was back then, but like he's going to kill him in the first round, he's going to kill him in the second round. That kind of stuff... that's the stuff of legends."

Check out Israel Adesanya's appearance on Hot Boxin' with Mike Tyson below:

Israel Adesanya not interested in fighting Khamzat Chimaev right now

Israel Adesanya isn’t concerned with Khamzat Chimaev just yet, but that could change.

Chimaev will take on the toughest test of his career till date when he faces Gilbert Burns in a welterweight contest at UFC 273. A win could well earn Chimaev a title shot, but 'Borz' has loftier goals than merely winning the welterweight title. The Chechen-born fighter has made no secret of the fact that he also plans on taking the title from 'The Last Stylebender'.

On the same podcast, Adesanya has this to say about UFC's hottest prospect:

“I remember someone said that to me at the post-fight press conference and I was like, ‘Okay. And?' I feel like when a dog barks at the moon, that’s normal, but when the moon barks at the dog, that’s something special. This guy fights at welterweight. He’s fought at middleweight one time, and he fought a low-ranked guy. He definitely can beat some middleweights but I’m like, show me something. Show me something."

Chimaev is one of the most hyped fighters to enter the UFC in years. He will be looking to make a big statement by defeating Gilbert Burns this weekend.

